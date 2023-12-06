opinion | The timeless investing wisdom of Charlie Munger, Buffett's No. 2

Investor Charlie Munger, who died last week at age 99, liked the term “Lollapalooza.” The word appears 27 times in the new abridged edition of “Poor Charlie’s Almanac: The Essential Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger”.

I think Munger’s penchant for that imaginary term—which meant either a big profit or a big loss—reveals a lot about his investing philosophy and the investing philosophy of his longtime partner Warren Buffett. It’s worth considering what he meant, even if the way he invested isn’t appropriate for most of us.

Lollapalooza effects “can make you rich, or they can kill you,” Munger writes in his Benjamin Franklin-style “Almanac.” As I understand it, their advice is to minimize the risk of bad Lollapalooza because they destroy so much value that even good Lollapalooza won’t be enough to get you out of the hole you’re in. The math is inexcusable this way: if you go down 80 percent and then go up 80 percent, you’ll still be down 64 percent.

I had arranged with Munger’s book publicists to interview him a day or two after Christmas. I’m sorry I missed that opportunity. Still, the book speaks for itself. It combines his own writings and speeches with others’ comments about him.

There is a belief that Buffett and Manger became rich by being good at picking stocks and entire companies to buy for Berkshire Hathaway, the Omaha-headquartered holding company of which Buffett is chairman and chief executive and Manger was vice chairman. However, he made his share of mistakes. For example, in 2017, Buffett and Munger told shareholders that they had made a mistake by buying IBM shares and giving Amazon, Google, and Walmart a chance. Another famous mistake was buying shares in USAir in 1989.

I think the real secret of their success – and it’s not really a secret, because they talk about it all the time – is everything they did besides the initial choices of what to buy. This involves carefully selecting chief executive officers for Berkshire Hathaway’s wholly owned companies and then leaving them alone.

But let’s focus on Lollapalooza. Munger talked about “combinatorial effects” in which a variety of psychological forces, each quite mild on its own, come together and reinforce each other to create a good or bad Lollapalooza. Coca-Cola’s original success, he wrote, came from the positive combination effects of product attributes and consistency of advertising working together to create habits among customers. In contrast, he said, New Coke’s unfortunate launch in 1985 resulted from a combination of several mistakes.

It takes two things to get a good Lollapalooza and two things to get a bad Lollapalooza, which I can learn from Munger’s book and Berkshire Hathaway’s famous annual shareholder letters. One is the patience to wait for good opportunities, and the other is having abundant cash available when those opportunities finally arise.

Munger says in the book that intelligent investors “make heavy bets when the world presents them with opportunities” and sit idle the rest of the time. “But a large number of people have something even crazier in their minds. And instead of waiting for almost completion and loading, they apparently believe the theory that if they worked a little harder or hired more business school students, they could get everything about everything all the time. Something will be known. To me, that’s complete madness.” He argued that any person needs or should expect a few good calls throughout a lifetime.

As for the second part of the formula, plenty of cash, this is what makes it possible for Berkshire Hathaway, in Buffett’s famous formulation, to “be greedy when others are fearful.” At the end of the third quarter this year, Berkshire Hathaway had $157 billion in cash, cash equivalents and Treasury bills. They are low-yielding assets that most investors would consider an unacceptable drag on their performance, but they give Berkshire Hathaway the ability to quickly pounce on a promising investment.

Buffett and Munger quickly discovered that well-run insurance companies generate lots of cash in the form of “float” – money that is received in premiums and not yet paid out in claims. He felt that while some part of the float should be kept in cash to meet the immediate obligations of policyholders, some could also be deployed in high-yield investments. And that’s what they did.

I will stop here to say that what works for Berkshire Hathaway does not work for the average investor in a long-term perspective. If you lack the resources of Warren Buffett or Charlie Munger, you’re probably better off keeping your money in broad-market index funds, moving up and down the market, rather than trying to time the market. Stay fully invested in stocks and bonds. Keeping cash in reserve.

That said, I think the life lesson of protecting yourself from big losses applies to everyone so you can stay in the game. Early last month I told Mark Spitznagel, founder and chief investment officer of Universe Investments, that I wanted to interview Munger. His eyes sparkled. He is a big fan of Munger and Buffett.

That’s saying something because Berkshire Hathaway is old school in many ways. It owns Geico and BNSF Railway, among other large companies, and has major stakes in companies such as Apple, Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Chevron. Meanwhile, Universa, a Miami-based investment management firm, has a cutting-edge strategy of “tail risk hedging” that produces blockbuster results when the market drops sharply. (I wrote about Spitznagel two years ago.)

Spitznagel said Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile serves the same function for that company as Universe’s strategy of using financial instruments to insure portfolios against losses: It turns accidents into opportunities. “They have dry powder when they need it and when it’s most valuable, when the market is down,” he said.

It comes back to Lollapalooza. Let’s say there is a strategy that has a 60 percent chance of making you win big and a 40 percent chance of losing badly. If you could play that game 100 times and average your winnings, you’d do pretty well (especially when that dry powder allows you to buy during fire sales 40 percent of the time). But you only have one chance, so you shouldn’t miss it. Instead, “focus on building wealth over the long term by minimizing those bad Lollapaloozas,” says Mark Spitznagel, “to protect your capital base from which you compound each period.” And reinvest your profits. Eliminating really big losses gives compounding – that is, reinvesting the profits – a chance to work its magic.

“Poor Charlie’s Almanac” quotes Munger as saying, “’Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world’ (Einstein); never interrupt it unnecessarily.” There’s no evidence that Einstein actually talked about the eighth wonder, but Munger did talk about it, so as not to obfuscate it unnecessarily. I wish I could have asked him about it.

