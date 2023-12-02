Opinion: The professional Airbnb landlord class is the absolute worst



Rob Cernik is a 2022 Michener-Deacon Fellow and a contributing columnist for The Globe and Mail.

In the past, business people afraid of work were attracted to comfortable and relatively common paths to entrepreneurship, such as ownership of automated car washes, self-serve laundromats, and vending machines. To the displeasure of travelers, and disregarding the meaning of hospitality, this set has claimed Airbnb hosting as today’s hot ticket for passive income.

Over the past few years, a dispassionate approach to the hotel business – often crudely appointed properties purchased as income sources, sometimes filled to the brim with guests – has become a defining feature of the platform.

Its original mission was to allow savvy property owners access to the gig economy, turning under-utilized guest rooms into income generators. Budget-minded travelers who booked these saved on high hotel costs and enjoyed amenities like kitchens and free washing machines. Over the years, as the ambitions of hosts have expanded beyond the limits of their primary residence, the landscape has changed.

Airbnb prices now compete with good quality hotels (in part because of the now infamous cleaning fees), the pedantic and sometimes bizarre rules kill the holiday atmosphere and, with owners often staying offsite, Attention to detail has diminished. Some hosts are willing to face financial challenges to keep their short-term rental properties running.

While the federal government recently announced plans to fund municipal enforcement against short-term rentals that run afoul of local regulations or restrictions and deny their owners previously available tax deductions for expenses, sympathy is in short supply. Is. Next May, British Columbia will ban most rentals that are not the owner’s primary residence. But all entrepreneurs have to admit that they take risks. The real losers in this equation are guests, who have had to deal with previously unimaginable changes in hospitality.

Although Airbnb is trying to refocus on owner-occupied properties while prioritizing affordability and hospitality through its “Rooms” initiative, it doesn’t go far enough. If the platform is going to be useful, it needs to attack the primary source of rot – the new entrepreneurial ideal it has brought into our consciousness.

This class of hosts is a mix of everything despicable about indifferent landlords and everything despicable about lazy entrepreneurs. With over four million Airbnb hosts globally by December, 2022, even a single-digit percentage of such rotten apples is staggering. A dose of reality is needed to temper this madness. Hosts must step in as keepers of the inn they have signed up for.

Consider my recent stay in an Airbnb that was more of a guesthouse than a self-storage unit for tourists. Although the photos suggest a cozy cottage, it was only after entering that I realized that the owner had converted the former family home into about 10 bedrooms for short-term rentals. This fact was not certified in the advertisement. There was a bathroom to share with a washer, but no dryer. Four dining chairs and a table were the only normal furniture.

My host, according to his profile, was a father of four who loved welcoming guests. In reality, he led a company with many similarly spartan Airbnb properties, and was slower than most hosts to respond to messages. When a couple discovered their room was double-booked, their anxiety increased because they couldn’t get a hold of her.

In the five years I have rented from the platform, staying in a cottage was the first time I had to face such a poor experience. Not only because there was a degree of bait-and-switch, but because my experiences and needs as a guest were an afterthought. The lack of hospitality and cost-cutting measures – a second bathroom, a dryer, the absence of furniture on the veranda – were as clear as day. Over the past several months, I’ve stayed at two other places where the courtyards were strewn with old appliances and other flotsam and jetsam, suggesting that in the hosts’ minds there is a connection between guests and junkyard sleeping space.

Such entrepreneurs need a primer on the “bnb” part of Airbnb. Long before the company’s launch 15 years ago, bed and breakfasts had a reputation as luxurious treats for romantic weekends or special occasions. The term conjures up images of immaculately kept historic homes with special touches, from pillowcases and turndown service to sumptuous textiles and sumptuous food. It was (and still is) an accommodation category built on a strong service focus, and for which guests naturally pay a premium.

Yet some Airbnbs can have prices that rival these experiences, while offering far fewer benefits. It is strange that one has a strong devotion to the quality of the stay and the other does not. Creating delightful guest experiences pays off in this industry – whether it’s through returning guests or increasing occupancy through referrals and word-of-mouth from positive reviews.

Along with a disconnect from the realities of being a hotelier, there is also a cognitive dissonance for a broader group of hosts. To adopt an indifferent attitude in hosting guests would be to forget what it is like to host guests. If my host and I switched roles at the cottage, I suspect he would not find the number of people at the property and the level of amenities acceptable. If any of the others find a yard full of castoffs at the place they booked, they will undoubtedly find it disappointing. Yet such hosts feel comfortable renting out their space because they fail to build this relationship.

Some of Airbnb’s ills, such as its impact on the housing market, won’t be solved overnight. But the quality of service can be determined more hastily. This improves guests’ experiences as well as hosts’ business, so it shouldn’t be a hassle. But it requires hosts to do more work, and commit to treating their business with the proactive approach needed to cater to hotel customers, rather than the reactive approach landlords take with tenants. Is. If it’s too much work, my advice is to sell your property and buy some vending machines or a laundromat. It would be a lot less headache for everyone involved.

