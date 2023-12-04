Opinion: The folly of 'trickle-down' economic policy

A woman stops to take a photo of the National Debt Clock in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altafer)

Once upon a time, not so long ago, in America, we had a federal budget surplus as far as the eye could see. Our budget-surplus nation had an economy in which there was a direct correlation between the nation’s growing tax revenues, plentiful jobs, low unemployment, and profitable businesses. The previous national debt was being repaid continuously. With plentiful jobs and profitable businesses, America and all of its citizens enjoyed a booming economic future as the national debt was reduced and infrastructure and other programs could be funded to help ordinary working-class people. It was a great time for everyone.

But there was a political idea lurking in our country that could improve our economy: By cutting taxes, we would increase America’s tax revenues and the tax cuts would pay for themselves. Conservatives like George H.W. Bush called it “voodoo economics.” Others called it supply-side thinking. To most, the secret idea was known as “trickle-down”.

Trickle-down advocates cleverly argue that, yes, giving significant tax cuts to America’s richest citizens and large corporations will make the richest richer, but will also increase our nation’s tax revenues. The middle class and the poor will ultimately do better when wealth “seeks out.” What a great idea – the tax cut will pay off! It felt really good. Who doesn’t want to hear from their doctor that sugar is good for you?

What could go wrong with this seemingly simple solution where tax cuts increase tax revenues? Very. The trickle-down policy has been disastrous for our nation.

At the beginning of Ronald Reagan’s presidency the national debt to GDP ratio was 31%, with the debt amounting to less than $1 trillion. At the end of the Reagan years, the ratio was 50%, with a debt of $2.6 trillion. At the end of George HW Bush’s tenure, the ratio was 61%, and there was a debt of $4 trillion.

During Bill Clinton’s tenure as President, the debt ratio fell from 61% to 55%, with a budget surplus.

Tax cuts were enacted by George W. Bush in 2001 and 2003, and by Donald Trump in 2017. The tax cuts were again sold to voters by promoting the fantasy that the US would receive increased tax revenues. More than 75% of the 2017 tax cuts went to the top 1%. Tax cuters promised a painless path to prosperity: The tax cuts will pay for themselves, just have faith.

What was politically promised to be painless, did not happen. We have felt and continue to feel pain.

The tax cut broke the previous connection between abundant jobs, profitable businesses, and the country’s tax revenues. Revenue did not increase; It decreased. Instead of a budget surplus, we have a budget deficit. Instead of paying off our debt, our deficit and debt are increasing.

As a result of George W. Bush’s and Trump’s cuts, the 2022 debt-to-GDP ratio was 123%, with debt at $30.8 trillion. The idea that sugar is good for you has created a country burdened with debt.

Due to gradual tax cuts, corporations and already rich people have become even richer.

America’s federal deficit has increased despite a strong economy. America has had unemployment below 4% for 21 consecutive months. An incredible 2.4 million new jobs are projected to be added in 2023 alone. America’s tax revenues, even with this good economy, cannot cover the deficit, which is expected to exceed $1.7 trillion – a far cry from surplus as far as the eye can see.

Without the fairy-tale tax cuts, the nation’s debt would be decreasing, not increasing as it is now.

Trickle-down experiments have been disastrously attempted by some states, such as Kansas, which cut state taxes with the promise that state tax revenues would increase as their economy boomed. Sadly for Kansas, state revenues declined precipitously; Kansas became poorer until the tax cuts were rolled back. The trickle-down fairy tale failed Kansas and its residents. The only winners: corporations and the already rich.

Fiscal conservatives should be concerned that the US, with annual deficits and a rising national debt, is on shaky fiscal ground. For decades, this secret and destructive idea that tax cuts pay off has failed again and again.

Alaska’s SB21 experiment with the tax-cut fairy tale began a decade ago. Since then, several billions of dollars have gone to oil companies. Alaska’s tax cuts are failing our state. Oil’s promise: increased state revenue, more jobs and bigger PFD. Alaska’s reality: less revenue, fewer jobs and a shrinking PFD. So far, more than $36 billion of Alaska’s savings are gone forever. Our state continues to decline because of the trickle-down fairy tale. Alaska needs to reverse its failed tax cut experiment.

Stop believing in trickle-down. Tax cuts don’t pay for themselves. Trickle-down tax cuts are a painful path to poverty.

joe pasquan He is a lifelong Alaskan and retired attorney. He served in the Alaska State Senate from 2008 to 2012, including a year as co-chair of the Senate Resources Committee. He lives in Fairbanks.

Source: www.adn.com