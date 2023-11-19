The Federal Reserve’s continued attack on inflation is putting our housing market at risk. The resulting damage is not only impacting an important engine of economic growth, but ironically, it is also undermining the war against inflation.

Solving an unusual problem requires an unusual solution. The Fed should immediately change its stance and begin purchasing mortgage securities to help moderate consumer mortgage rates. It can continue selling Treasury bonds if it wants. This would allow the Fed to raise non-housing interest rates if needed, while also allowing the housing market to begin functioning normally again.

As Covid fears subsided and the economy’s engines restarted rapidly, concerns about runaway inflation prompted the Fed to make one of the most extreme swings in interest rates in history. The central bank has raised its key federal funds policy interest rate to almost 22 times the previous level in less than 18 months. Only during the hyperinflation of the late 1970s, when the Fed, under its Chairman Paul Volcker, raised the effective federal funds rate to nearly 20 percent in 1980, did the increase come even closer. (And the Fed only nearly doubled rates, not 22 times.)

In normal times, higher Treasury rates, which make mortgages more expensive, divert household income away from mortgage payments and other purchases, reducing home buyer demand and, ultimately, driving down home prices. Low home prices reduce homeowners’ wealth, reducing their spending even further. And home buying is such a powerful component of the overall economy — think of all the things a new homeowner might need — that it makes it harder to buy a home, helping to cool the rest of our $27.6 trillion economy. Is available.

The problem is that these are not normal times. Recently, the average interest cost on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has approached 8 percent. Less than two years ago, it was around 3 percent, and most homeowners refinanced at that low around 2016 or earlier. The jump in rates is so unusually large and came so unusually quickly that many homeowners who suddenly want to move cannot do so because even downsizing can make monthly mortgage payments significantly higher. As a result, the US owner-occupied housing market is now experiencing both a mobility and inventory crisis.

In September, the pace of existing home sales fell below four million on an annual basis, an unprecedented level since the early 1990s, barring the Great Recession and pandemic lockdowns. With very few homes being put on the market for sale, the normal effect of higher interest rates – a gradual decline in house prices and associated inflation – is not occurring.

There’s more: When owner-occupied homes are no longer made available for sale, and prices are unable to adjust downward, more people are forced to rent. And as more homes enter the rental market, rental prices rise – which they have been doing in recent months, thwarting the Fed’s efforts to beat inflation.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, residential rents account for about 33 percent of the total and 42 percent of core consumer price index inflation, with housing costs driving inflation for almost all of 2023 (and regardless of Tuesday’s consumer price remains powerful) as index data for October might suggest). In September, if housing prices had not increased, core inflation for the month would have been zero.

It is an irony that key inflation measures are rising as the Fed attempts to reduce inflation. And while the Fed is chasing its own tail, other avenues to control inflation have been significantly weakened as a result of the unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

For example, high-interest auto loans and consumer credit card rates have depressed consumer spending in previous cycles, but unprecedented pandemic-era growth in personal savings has made Americans somewhat less reliant on credit. Non-residential fixed investment – ​​investment in plants and equipment by businesses – as a percentage of GDP has failed in the (already low) collapse of businesses, in a similar manner to that of homeowners, already over the long term. There has been a ton of cheap financing locked in when rates were at record lows.

What to do? The “easy” answer offered by many inflation experts is that the Fed should retreat from its target of 2 percent core inflation and declare the fight won. I don’t see that happening at Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve – it has staked too many on achieving that goal and can now gracefully exit. That’s why I believe the Fed should pause and eventually reverse another aspect of its policy to drive down the cost of new mortgage lending.

When the world’s financial system was in existential danger in 2008, and when Covid shut everything down and markets were in disarray, the Fed sold large amounts of Treasury bonds and government-guaranteed mortgages to help keep interest rates low. Bought bonds, which in turn helped strengthen it. economy. Economists refer to this as quantitative easing or QE.

But as the economy rebounded and inflation increased, the Fed reversed course. In March 2022, it began its program of rapid increases in the federal funds rate. Then in June 2022, it took the additional step of launching Quantitative Tightening, or QT, a program to reduce its portfolio of maturing Treasury bonds and government-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities. The Fed’s exit from the market as a buyer increased supplies for sale, driving down their price. And when bond prices fall, interest rates rise.

For the housing market, the mortgage-securitization element of QT – when combined with federal funds policy – ​​ultimately proved to be a step too far: the mortgage market overestimated Fed policy by demanding very high returns on mortgage-backed bonds and related mortgages. (which are always priced higher than Treasuries, reflecting the fact that homeowners always have the option to pay off their loans in full at any time). Thus, the “spread” between the 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate increased to about 2.75 percent and 3.10 percent from the 1.5 percent to 2 percent range in which it typically hovers. This caused mortgage costs to exceed what potential buyers could afford and closed down the housing market.

What the Fed should do now is end the mortgage-securities element of QT and resume purchasing such securities until mortgage “spreads” return to historical norms. To bring rents down, we must restore and reopen the owner-occupied housing market. If there were more affordable mortgages for people wanting to move, there would be a larger inventory of homes for sale, driving down housing prices. This will ultimately flow into rent prices which have been steadily rising and may continue to rise if the housing market remains closed.

I admit that what I’m describing is somewhat of a monetary hypocrisy, because to my knowledge the Fed has never explicitly tapped the gas while applying the brakes. Yes, it’s weird, but wasn’t it weird having the world economy locked down for months and us all walking around wearing masks for years?

The pandemic era we are still living in has proved to be no sudden economic shock for you. Just as constructive fiscal policies were employed to supplement direct stimulus and address the economic slowdown of the pandemic, innovative monetary solutions should be implemented to address the recession and inflation that followed.

Unfortunately, some of the actions taken by the Fed look like a person who painted the floors of his house, starting at the door. We’ll have to cut a new door to get out.

Daniel Alpert is Managing Partner of Westwood Capital and Adjunct Professor and Senior Fellow at Cornell Law School.

The Times is committed to publishing variety of letters to the Editor. We’d love to hear what you think about this or any of our articles. here are some suggestions, And here is our email: [email protected],

Follow the New York Times Opinion section Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) And Instagram,

Source: www.nytimes.com