opinion | The biggest problem of the American economy? People forgot what 'normal' looks like.

It has been a miraculous year for the American economy. Inflation has subsided without starting a recession. Many experts said this could not happen without widespread layoffs and recession. The economy has added 2.4 million jobs so far this year and growth has accelerated, with the annual rate exceeding 5 percent in the third quarter. The good news has also boosted the rise in the stock market. In surveys, people are pessimistic about this economy, but their actions don’t match their words. There has been a surge in consumption this year. Americans continued to spend heavily on apparel, concerts, and vacations. In many ways, this is the year the economy finally returned to something close to normal. But it seems that many people have forgotten what normalcy looks like after a few years of tragic experience.

It seems inevitable that growth will slow down from here. Many American consumers have been spending more than they earn lately, enabled by all the extra savings people have been saving (and the worrying increase in credit card balances) during the COVID-19 pandemic. At some point, consumers will have to step back. Americans are also buoyed by the unprecedented growth in their wealth in recent years, largely due to rising home and stock market prices. It was not just about the rich getting richer. Net worth increased for Americans of all income levels, ages and races from 2019 to 2022, according to Federal Reserve data. Still, there are signs that consumers are becoming more selective. As retailer Nordstrom warned in its recent earnings call, “We continue to see a cautious consumer.” It is still possible that the United States will see a “soft landing” that will avoid a painful recession, but growth is likely to slow in 2024 due to lower consumption.

The job market is a key indicator to watch. Finding a job has become easier in recent years. This has also helped in increasing consumption. But recruitment is slowing down. Companies are becoming more selective. Workers are no longer quitting en masse, and people are staying unemployed longer, a sign that it is becoming harder to find new jobs after layoffs. The current unemployment rate at 3.9 percent is very low, but even a small increase in that rate could scare Americans.

Federal Reserve officials are almost certainly raising interest rates. They need to understand that the labor market is back in balance. Job opportunities still appear to be high, but companies are becoming very selective. There has been a huge decline in the recruitment rate this year. Meanwhile, inflation is approaching the Fed’s 2 percent target. Data released Thursday showed the Fed’s favorite inflation metric has fallen over the past six months to a 2.5 percent annual rate. The increase in inflation that has occurred in recent years has been driven by supply problems to a greater extent than many people have realized or acknowledged. It appears that the spike was transitory. It took longer than many expected to untangle the supply chain chaos and get enough workers back to work. With gas prices back down and rent and food prices softening, the Fed is likely to meet its inflation target in 2024.

Now the debate is when will the Fed start Cutting Rate of interest. Shares have been rising in recent weeks as investors anticipate a cut to be reached by May. This will certainly help the housing market, which is frozen at the highest level of mortgage rates in nearly two decades. The Fed will have to see how the data comes in this winter, but it would be wise to bring rates back to lower levels now that many of the pandemic-related problems have abated. This does not mean a return to almost zero. But, as New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday, rates are “the most restrictive in 25 years.” The Fed may not want to prematurely declare that the inflation battle has been won, but current rates may soon look excessive.

As far as President Biden and Congress are concerned, they could help by finally agreeing on a budget for this fiscal year and, even better, starting a bipartisan debt commission to tackle the country’s serious long-term fiscal challenges. Are.

So who gets the credit for the economic miracle? It is clear that the Fed has restored confidence in its decisions and this, in turn, will reduce inflation. Mr Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus also played a role in boosting people’s savings. This is still driving stronger-than-expected consumption. Mr. Biden made a number of appointments to state and local governments this year.

But the biggest factor is the return to normalcy – companies are sorting out supply chains even as people return to stores. The United States has a chance to stick to its soft landing. It would be even better – for the country’s economy and its politics – if Americans believed it could happen.

