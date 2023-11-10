Opinion: Solve Hong Kong’s housing problem with a separate market for permanent residents

Housing was a top priority in Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s second policy address delivered last month; He explained his housing policies in detail. In addition to building on initiatives launched last year, there were also new measures responding to the latest market developments.

While it was encouraging to see signs of improvement in the housing supply shortage, this is only a first step toward solving the long-standing issues of limited living space and affordable housing. It is important to know where we are and determine our next steps towards improving liveability in Hong Kong.

As the market expected, the policy address announced a partial easing of “spicy” asset restrictions. The special stamp duty charged on resale property now applies on resale within two years instead of three, while buyer’s stamp duty and new residential stamp duty have both been halved to 7.5 per cent. In addition, stamp duty for eligible foreign talents purchasing a home in Hong Kong was suspended.

These measures are welcome as they will not only improve market liquidity but also improve the quality of life of home upgraders. They also send a positive message amid Hong Kong’s efforts to attract talent.

The relaxation of spicy measures was, as the government acknowledged, a compromise between different interests. This reflects the inherent contradictions in Hong Kong’s private housing market.

Private residential property can be both an investment and a home. While buy-to-let investors would like to see all spicy measures scrapped to reduce their transaction costs, home buyers want property cooling measures to remain in place to help make prices affordable. Since about half of Hong Kong’s households are homeowners, the other half are renters, any change in policy measures would hurt both sides.

Private residential buildings in Hong Kong on 24 September. While home buyers would like to see property prices fall, many Hong Kongers also view apartments as investments and would prefer a rising market. Photographer: Bertha Wang/Bloomberg

In this market, flat owners will be allowed to trade their units without paying a premium in advance, but only with Hong Kong permanent residents who are looking for a home. In this way, the private housing market will remain unchanged and open to everyone, including foreigners and investors, but its price fluctuations will not affect the common people.

However, to make this “permanent residents’ property market” attractive enough, flats have to provide a decent and comfortable living environment. This requires improving the size and quality of public housing. For now the government’s focus is on quantity – and some initial progress has been made.

According to the data cited in the policy address, housing supply is expected to increase over the next five and 10 years. This has given hope to the public that the long-promised backloaded supply is finally being delivered, and the government is on track to make up for past shortfalls.

10:08

Hong Kong has until 2049 to fix its housing crisis, but is it possible?

Hong Kong has until 2049 to fix its housing crisis, but is it possible?

With the supply target of the long-term housing strategy exceeding demand and the waiting time for public rental housing decreasing, the government’s emphasis can gradually shift from quantity to quality in two aspects. First, the ratio between public rental housing and subsidized sales flats could be progressively adjusted to provide more of the latter. With more opportunities to move up the housing ladder, more families will leave their public rental units. Subsequently, the needs of other public rental housing applicants, such as subdivided unit tenants, can be met from the existing stock, thus optimizing public resources.

08:01

A peek inside Hong Kong’s notoriously subdivided homes

A peek inside Hong Kong’s notoriously subdivided homes

The second aspect is living space. According to the 2021 census, the per capita living space in Hong Kong is only around 172 square feet. The government can lead by example by increasing the size of new public housing units over the next few years, to achieve the target of 215-237. The report “Hong Kong 2030+: A Planning Vision and Strategy towards Transcending 2030” sets out the square feet of living space per capita.

In short, Lee’s policy address this year showed that his administration has made progress in trying to solve Hong Kong’s housing crisis. Having laid a solid foundation for increasing housing quantity, speed and efficiency, it is time to take a more visionary approach and shift towards housing quality. The pursuit of aliveness is a long road, but it must begin now.

Ryan Ip is vice president and co-head of research at our Hong Kong Foundation

Jason Leung is a researcher at our Hong Kong Foundation

Source: amp.scmp.com