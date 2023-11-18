Opinion: Snowbirds beware: Canadians who own a home in Florida will find it too expensive



Gus Carlson is a US-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

Canadians who own or want to own property in Florida face a storm of financial factors that have made it much more expensive to buy and maintain a place in the sun.

The newest dupe is home insurance, which is more expensive and difficult than ever for foreign and domestic buyers, in some cases even surpassing the mortgage as the most significant expense of owning property in Florida. And it’s about to get worse – home insurance premiums will rise 40 percent this year, according to industry projections.

Combined with higher home and condominium prices, more expensive pennies and an extremely weak Canadian dollar, Florida, once a relatively cheap and convenient destination for many Canadian buyers, is increasingly becoming out of reach and raising questions. IS: How much is escaping the northern winter really worth it?

Whether you consider Florida a sun-drenched slice of paradise or a dark corner of hell, the change is significant when you look at the strong investment profile of Canadians south of the border. Canadians are by far the largest foreign buyers of property in the Sunshine State – US$2.1 billion last year – and are second only to the Chinese as the largest international buyers of residential property in the United States.

The Florida home insurance market has been in trouble for some time due to increased population growth, greater density of people in high-risk coastal areas, and rising fraud and litigation costs. The state has lost some form of home coverage from more than 30 insurers in the last three years. Since 2017, 11 property and casualty insurers have exited Florida, and five have been liquidated.

Many of the remaining insurers are adopting aggressive non-renewal strategies for home policies, tightening policy-eligibility requirements and raising premiums. State lawmakers have been working quickly to stabilize the market, but so far economic and natural forces have neutralized their efforts.

It’s unfolding against a backdrop of rising home prices, as millions of people have moved south from high-tax, low-temperature states. This accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote work enabled many people to conduct business anywhere they wanted and millions took up permanent residence in places like Florida, where there is no state income tax and the tropical lifestyle is attractive. Is.

Although rising mortgage rates have depressed prices in some locations, the influx is driving demand for housing, increasing already tight inventory of new homes and resales. Last year, Florida overtook Texas to become the fastest-growing state in the union with a population of 22 million, which is expected to reach 30 million in the next decade.

Many new Floridians choose to live in coastal areas, which are considered higher insurance risks. This was long before the climate change drumbeat started getting louder, but there has been a huge increase in the number of people choosing to live in places at higher risk of damage from Florida’s major natural events – hurricanes and tropical storms, And the financial results have been significant.

Recent storms, including Hurricane Ian, which caused more than US$100 billion in damage in Florida in September, 2022, have brought the issue into sharp focus. Even widespread adoption of strict building codes implemented after Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 hurricane that struck Miami in August, 1992, has not been able to curb the problem.

What surprises many new Florida property owners is that there are insurance issues specific to tropical areas, such as separate coverage for wind, flood and, in some areas, property upgrade requirements set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local Codes that can add hundreds to thousands of dollars to the cost of building or renovating a home.

But these are not just storms. Florida has been ruined by insurance fraud and out-of-control litigation costs. The state accounts for only nine percent of all U.S. home insurance claims, but accounts for 79 percent of home insurance lawsuits, many of which are fraudulent. The combination of these factors has meant underwriting costs for Florida insurers of more than US$1 billion in two consecutive years.

Mortgage rates, no matter which side of the border you call home, have risen sharply, with average 30-year rates in the US now hovering around eight percent. And the decline of the Canadian dollar, which is struggling below 75 US cents, is a complicating factor for northern buyers.

Whether this perfect storm will stop Canadian buyers’ love affair with Florida real estate remains to be seen. It is certain that a Mai Tai by the beach in January or a round of golf on a warm February afternoon will, one way or another, be more expensive.

