Opinion: Signs are pointing towards another Black Monday. someone tell the feds

Two hot wars are currently underway – Russia’s against Ukraine and Israel’s against Hamas in Gaza – in addition to America’s cold war against Russia and China, distracting attention from the ongoing threats to financial markets. But these may soon create another battlefield.

Bond and equity markets have been under repeated attack by central banks in the United States, Europe, and Japan for a decade or more and, not surprisingly, they have now gone into a crisis similar to that of last fall’s There is a risk of recurrence.

There is much discussion among economists and analysts of a repeat of Black Monday – the worldwide stock market collapse on October 19, 1987 when the Dow Jones average fell 23 percent in just one day, the largest one-day decline ever. .

Another Black Monday occurred on October 28, 1929, when the Dow fell 13 percent and had lost almost half its value by mid-November. Black Monday is something that there is good reason to fear in the markets.

In a recent commentary, John Greenwood, the architect of Hong Kong’s dollar peg, and Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, suggested that the US Federal Reserve’s policies are putting US financial markets and the economy at risk. Such policies, he wrote, risk “a massive recession and…a repeat of Black Monday of 1987.”

When markets have survived COVID-19, tectonic shifts in geopolitical relations, interest rate fluctuations, rising inflation and now hot wars, why would they collapse now? That’s because the vast lake of excess liquidity is evaporating rapidly, although relatively few people have noticed.

As economist Milton Friedman noted, changes in the money supply in an economy usually have delayed effects. Financial markets and even central bankers sometimes appear to ignore this.

They have forgotten that the US Fed started tightening in March last year and other central banks also followed suit. But markets can probably be forgiven for ignoring this as monetary policy fluctuations have become such a big part of the central bank’s story.

It all started during the global financial crisis of 2008 when central banks chose to boost the supply and reduce the cost of money rather than let the financial system collapse.

This easy money environment lasted longer than expected, but without fueling inflation because a rising economic power in China was flooding global markets with low-priced manufactured goods.

Monetary policy remained very accommodative, even though it should have been tightened further to maintain balance. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to fresh monetary and fiscal stimulus. Inflation reemerged, not only because the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, but also because global trade flows were hit by geopolitical tensions. Financial markets also seemed oblivious to this fact.

They were further confused when the US Fed suddenly reversed course and joined with other central banks to initiate a series of interest rate hikes as inflation exceeded their (unrealistic) target of 2 percent a year. The value of money was high and money was less.

The nervousness of central banks was responded to by confusion in the bond markets. Tremors began to be felt throughout the financial system.

Bond markets now appear unable to decide whether they are on their heads or heels, while equity markets, taking their lead from bond investors, similarly do not know whether they are coming or going. In such situations the market may fall.

Bond yields have risen sharply this year, although there have been volatile swings again recently. Quantitative tightening led to a dramatic selloff in the bond market, which was followed by a recent reversal. At the same time, commercial bank credit is tightening.

Shades of 1987, Greenwood and Hankey suggested. That year, the key 10-year bond yield rose sharply while the money supply slowed sharply. The bond-market shortage and monetary pressures combined to cause a sudden massive revaluation of equity-market valuations.

This could happen again, especially as the current fluctuations in bond yields and monetary pressures are even more pronounced than in 1987. As the authors observed, “Due to the continuing decline in the money supply, the economy is in real danger.”

Meanwhile, Fed officials pay little attention to monetary aggregates. As a result, they are ignoring danger signs. Instead of monetary reasons for lagging performance in these measures, they are anchored on economic indicators such as the structure of the labor market and the consumer price index.

According to Greenwood and Hanke, monetary analysis tells a very different story from the projections the Fed is reading. “The first effect of monetary contraction is higher market interest rates for a brief period. Then comes economic recession. The economy goes into recession and inflation falls.”

As the saying goes, history does not repeat itself exactly but it repeats itself. There is enough similarity between the situation now and the situation in 1987 (or even in 1929) to justify the market panic which is very evident.

Anthony Rowley is an experienced journalist specializing in Asian economic and financial affairs.

