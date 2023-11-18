opinion | Sam Altman lost his job but didn't lose his place in AI history

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The Internet is wildly speculating about OpenAI’s decision to remove Sam Altman as CEO. Because Silicon Valley is the world’s most heavily funded sewing circle, details will probably emerge soon. It is clear that Altman and the company’s board had significantly different opinions about OpenAI’s existence as a “capped-profit” company and the speed with which Altman began to diversify its offerings. The history of technology tells us that ego has also played a role everywhere.

Although much remains unknown behind Friday’s surprise announcement, a few things are certain: Altman was a key figure in the cultural success of generative AI. As CEO of start-up incubator Y Combinator, he could walk into the corner office of almost any tech start-up. He chose OpenAI. He was unusually candid about his strengths (management, mission-focus) and weaknesses (better at technology than finished products, and not at all in touch with the concerns of the common man). It was a charming and clever way to do high-profile work.

Josh Tyrangiel: Sam Altman is just a guy standing up to the government and asking it to regulate

The most visible thing Altman did as CEO was… be visible. For most of the past year he performed a one-man traveling show around the world, but DC was his most important destination. The technology can be difficult to understand, especially for members of Congress; Altman became the face of AI in the same way that Steve Jobs was once the face of personal computing. Altman was extremely patient and polite while taking the oath of office to lawmakers, and behind the scenes he organized demos for individuals and groups that reached more than 100 members of Congress. If the White House wanted him for a formal occasion, he came. If Senator Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) needed Altman to boost the credibility of his AI working groups, he didn’t need to ask twice. It’s worth pointing out how unusual this level of collaboration between technology and government has become over the last decade.

But Altman wasn’t just AI’s hood ornament. He made two important product decisions at OpenAI. The first was driving ChatGPT’s design and user interface, with that lovely little pause that makes it seem as if the magic is happening in response to your prompting – not just for scale computing. As Altman told me over the summer, “I’m not a product-buying person. I’m kind of a technical guy. But in this particular case, I had some strong opinions about how it should look and how it should work for the user. Sometimes it feels good when a person has a clear vision. This doesn’t happen often, but in this case…”

They also decided to bring ChatGPT-3 to the general public in late 2022, before most of its capabilities were known. It was risky. GPT-3 can assemble and synthesize information, concepts, and languages ​​with breadth, depth, and speed beyond the capability of humans. It caused wild hallucinations and sometimes caused even basic mathematics to fail.

Josh Tyrangiel: You hate AI for all the right reasons. Now reconsider.

Altman’s decision to release GPT to the public allowed many of OpenAI’s competitors to take the moral high ground and claim that they would never do anything so irresponsible. There is some truth in this, but it is equally true that their products did not contain the stuff. ChatGPT-3 did, and its arrival shook the planet, generating more curiosity about the future than all but a few technologies already in existence.

Sam Altman did this. We’ll soon find out what else he might have done – and what he plans to do next. There is already a queue of money at his door. Whatever he does next, Altman’s place in the history of AI is meaningful.

popular opinion articles

View 3 more stories

Source: www.washingtonpost.com