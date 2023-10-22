Opinion: Populism, whether in Israel or America, is destructive

The Convention against Torture states, “No exceptional circumstances…may be invoked as a justification for torture.” The same applies to the deliberate killing of infants, children, the elderly and other helpless human beings. No amount of whataboutism justifies terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians. Civilian casualties in armed conflict are not uncommon and, as tragic as it is, it is not a crime. Collateral damage is an inevitable consequence of war. But in this case, civilian deaths were not an accident, they were the intended outcome, and the United States and other countries have rightly condemned Hamas for these atrocities.

While Hamas must be held accountable for its war crimes, incidents like this also demand an investigation into why they happened. Understanding why it happened this time helps reduce the risk of it happening next time. The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has a long history, and it is likely a collection of factors rather than a single one that culminated in more than 1,000 deaths. I lack the depth of knowledge for a comprehensive discussion of why Hamas chose to attack or how Israel allowed it to happen, but I would like to address one factor that should serve as a warning to all Americans. We need to know which path we are on.

Yuval Noah Harari is an author and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Amos Guiora is a retired member of the Israel Defense Forces and a law professor at the University of Utah, and we have been friends for over 20 years. Both wrote op-eds – Harari in the Washington Post and Giora in the Salt Lake Tribune – that identified the populist fervor stoked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of the factors that contributed to the mass death toll. .

Professor Harari writes that the State of Israel was “missing in action” when Hamas attacked because Israel is in a state of dysfunction due to populism. He calls Netanyahu “a populist strongman … who is brilliant at public relations but an incompetent prime minister.”

Harari says Netanyahu “has repeatedly prioritized his personal interests over the national interest and has built his career on dividing the nation against itself. He has appointed people to key positions based on loyalty rather than merit, has taken credit for every success while never taking responsibility for failures, and places little importance on telling or listening the truth. Populism, Harari said, “has destroyed the State of Israel and should serve as a warning to other democracies around the world.”

Giora writes, “Despite his bullying, Netanyahu takes full responsibility for where we are.” They say that Netanyahu’s “acquiescence to extremist, racist right-wing parties” led to the deployment of Israel Defense Forces to the West Bank to protect Jewish residents who committed “genocide against innocent Palestinians”, leading to Israel’s conflict with the Gaza Strip. The southern border was missed. Unsafe and thousands of Israelis helpless.

When Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Saturday morning, how prepared were we? The United States does not have a designated ambassador to Israel, Egypt, Oman, or Kuwait, the major Middle East countries. The posts of the State Department’s top counterterrorism envoy and human rights envoy are vacant. Thanks to Senator Tommy Tuberville, more than 300 senior military promotions are on hold, leaving the officers who lead the Navy and its Fifth Fleet in limbo. Four days before the attack, the House of Representatives dismissed Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaving the position vacant on Saturday morning. Last month, Donald Trump suggested that General Mark Milley, the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be given the death penalty. American unity and preparation disappeared in action.

At a meeting of influential donors this week, Senator Mitt Romney said Republicans are “schizophrenic … we don’t know what we are or what we want within our own party”, leaving Republicans unable to address complex issues. Let’s go. He said the word “bipartisan” has become “a bad word” like “compromise.” Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan warned that the Republican Party is driven by “principle-bound populism” and is instead bound to “Donald Trump’s cult of personality.”

Populism, whether here or in Israel, is destructive. It weakens rather than strengthens.

America’s military remains strong, but America as a nation is as fractured and weak as it has been in my lifetime. Tearing us apart is not the concomitant result of politics as usual, it is the intended result of those who want to destroy the ties that bind us. We need to turn to selfless servants and away from selfish actors. If America fails, it will not be because of Hamas, ISIS, Russia, or China. There will be no one else to blame except us.

Mo Davis is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, attorney, former administrative law judge, and former candidate for the NC 11th Congressional District. He is currently writing a historical fantasy novel set in western North Carolina.

