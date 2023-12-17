Opinion polls for Joe Biden against Trump may be worse than you think

fly. By Mary Lou Masters

As President Joe Biden continues to poll behind former President Donald Trump for a potential face-off in 2024, recent polls indicate he is performing much worse than Republicans on the issues that are most important to voters.

A year after the hypothetical rematch, Trump is still leading Biden in national and key battleground state polls, and is currently up by 3.2 points in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average. Additionally, according to recent polling data, Biden trails Trump by double digits on basic presidential competency questions, including his handling of voters’ top issues and concerns over the Democrat’s age.

“They should be concerned, and Democrats in general should be concerned,” Dr. Charles Bullock, an election expert and political science professor at the University of Georgia, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The types of issues on which Biden is trailing Trump appear to be the issues that are most important in most people’s minds.”

A Wall Street Journal poll released Dec. 9 found that only 23% of voters believe Biden’s policies have helped them, while nearly 50% said the same about the Trump administration.

Ron Faucheux, president of the nonpartisan polling firm Clarus Research Group, believes this statistic is “the worst omen for Biden”, and told DCNF that “this contradiction is fatal” ahead of 2024.

“When Democrats decided to package their economic policies under a single label, ‘Bidenomics,’ it backfired, and created something that voters neither liked nor trusted,” Faucheux said.

Inflation has increased under the Biden administration, which many critics attribute to the president’s record spending by congressional Democrats. The Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other parts of Biden’s economic agenda are responsible for greenlighting trillions in spending.

The WSJ survey found that Biden was down by double digits over Trump on who voters trusted to handle issues related to the economy and inflation, as well as immigration, crime and the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

Recent battleground state polling has confirmed national surveys that have found Biden far behind Trump on the key issues voters care about in an election year.

The Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey published Thursday shows that in seven swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina — 51% of voters said they would vote under Trump compared with 34% under Biden. The country’s economy was better. When asked if they were better off financially now than when Trump became president, the numbers were nearly the same.

According to a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll, Trump scored double-digit higher than Biden on who voters trust to handle the economy, crime and immigration — which voters said were most important to him before 2024. were some of the most important issues.

CNN/SSRS polls released Monday in Michigan and Georgia indicate Trump is far ahead of Biden on their respective “policy decisions on key issues.”

Another battleground state survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania found similar results. Across all states, Trump was ahead of Biden by double digits on issues like “who can get the economy going again” and “who will be tough on China.”

“Voters see the same decline in our country where we look weak. “Where the economy is bad, where our enemies are taking advantage of this weakness, and you’ve got a world where you’ve got really bad wars in Ukraine and now the Middle East, and Biden can’t stop it,” John McLaughlin, CEO and partner at McLaughlin & Associates, which worked closely with the Trump campaign, told DCNF. “The sooner the elections are held, the better it will be for the voters and also for the country.”

Biden is also far behind Trump in terms of whom voters consider better for a second term, while the current and former presidents are 81 and 77 years old respectively.

In the WSJ poll, Trump led Biden 45% to 29% on the question of “who is mentally prepared for the job”, and was ahead by 34 points on “physical stamina”.

An Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday found that 55% of voters believe Biden’s health and age will “severely limit his ability to act,” while only 26% believe the same about Trump. This is what he said.

Battleground state polls found similar results on the president’s acumen, stamina, and physical and mental health.

Bullock argued that Trump has been successful in conveying the issue of age, noting his “Sleepy Joe” nickname for Biden, presenting a sharp contrast between the two men.

“It has taken hold and been fueled by certain things, like when Biden stumbles or falls or something like that,” Bullock told DCNF. “Well, that kind of underlines or reinforces the message Trump is sending.”

Additionally, the survey shows that Trump performs better on some personal characteristics that are essential to the presidency.

The Economist/YouGov poll found that only 36% of voters believe Biden is a strong leader, while nearly 60% said the same of Trump. Biden was also down by double digits on questions of who is a strong leader and who knows how to get things done in almost all swing states surveyed by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

“All of these polls point to voters having already decided against Biden based on the current qualifications,” John McHenry, a GOP polling analyst and vice president of North Star Opinion Research, told DCNF. “They don’t think he’s cut out for the job, whether we’re asking about qualities like stamina and acumen or about policies like the economy and immigration.”

According to Gallup, the last time a sitting president had approval ratings as low as Biden’s in an election year was Jimmy Carter in November 1979. Biden’s most recent job performance score was 37% in November, 3 points lower than Carter’s score just a year earlier, when he lost to Republican Ronald Reagan by nearly 10 points.

“As we approach the start of 2024, this may be Biden’s last chance to question his political beliefs and decide not to run,” Faucheux said. “That will be the strike of light that will change everything.”

The RCP average for the 2024 national Democratic and Republican primaries, based on the latest polling, indicates that Biden and Trump are leading in their respective areas with 68% and 60% support, respectively.

Neither the Biden nor Trump campaigns responded to DCNF’s requests for comment.

