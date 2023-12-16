Opinion More brands will use Web3 to gain market share in 2024

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not represent the views and opinions of the editorial board of Crypto.News.

Consumer retail spending is on the rise, with shoppers spending nearly $10 billion in online Black Friday sales this year. Clearly, the demand for great products has not diminished despite inflation, and hence the competition for consumer attention is increasing. This tug-of-war between brands for consumer dollars has an unexpected beneficiary—Web3. In 2024, we are likely to see an increasing number of brands and companies leveraging Web3 to strengthen the connection between their brands and customers.

The latest developments in Web3 provide consumer brands with a powerful tool to enhance their membership and loyalty programs. Customers can now do this in return for their loyalty own Their interactions with brands, in the form of NFTs, create powerful incentives for customers to engage with the brands they value.

When a company creates a brand incentive program and customers complete elements of it – such as reaching spending thresholds or interacting on social media – customers can now be given ownership of the rewards earned thanks to Web3 technology. Using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) recorded on a public blockchain, points and status levels become ownable propertyWhich makes them more compelling as incentive mechanisms.

Customer Rewards can be owned and transferred just like any other real-world asset. Ownership of rewards offers the owner a wide range of potential benefits (discounts, experiences, etc.). This new generation of loyalty mechanisms is akin to the dog-eared punch card hidden in your wallet – buy nine coffees, get the tenth free – but these digital asset NFTs are hard to lose, easy to value, and much easier to transfer. .

Most existing loyalty program rewards are non-transferable or challenging to price and sell. But what if a customer could give his top-tier airline status to a friend, rent it out, or sell it directly on the open market? Enabling ownership and transferability of a consumer’s interaction with a business brings an entirely new dynamic. Now, the consumer has more incentive to earn those rewards, which benefits both the consumer and the brand.

Brands can easily enable this use case through NFTs that live on public blockchains, making it easy to transfer digital assets wallet-to-wallet or through marketplaces. Customers can bring their own Web3 wallet, or the brand can provide a wallet integrated with the membership app or account. Furthermore, by enabling this ownership model brands do not need to give up all control. Using smart contract technology to power these NFTs, brands can choose the level of exclusivity or transferability of these assets, retain control over their redemption value in the form of fees earned, and when these assets change hands. If yes, then you can track it. Brands can also choose to hide the use of NFTs or blockchain altogether, allowing a familiar but more powerful experience powered by Web3 “under the hood.” Web3 offers the best of both worlds, enabling ownership aspects that increase consumer incentives while allowing brands to improve the experience and collect additional data.

Brands that don’t sell directly to their customers may face additional challenges in connecting with and understanding their buyers. However, with Web3 technology, a company – let’s say an apparel company – can close the loop on gaining information about who is buying their products. Perhaps this involves the customer downloading an app or scanning a QR code through their Web3 wallet; The company can then incentivize buyers to provide proof of purchase to earn NFTs and receive additional rewards. Companies can better reach their customers and encourage consumers to sign up for a subscription account with an embedded Web3 wallet by providing satisfying Web3-based incentives.

Alternatively, if a consumer already has their wallet, Web3 technology provides brands the ability to market to new, qualified customers. Since the wallet contents are publicly visible (albeit pseudonymously), a big box home improvement store is able to identify wallets that contain a loyalty reward from a major competitor. Big box stores can then target wallet owners with promotional offers and encourage customers to shop with them instead.

As a bonus, Web3 technology can also facilitate brand partnerships by programming interactions between Web3-powered loyalty programs. A coffee business could partner with a brand — let’s say, an apparel business — with similar customer demographics. By using a smart contract to control the interaction, a customer at the coffee chain can easily exchange their rewards for discounts at the apparel chain. Both brands can jointly engage with customers, thereby doubling the benefits for consumers; This also expands the audience for companies and helps them get a complete understanding of their customers’ profiles and interests. With the advent of new cross-chain protocols that provide easier interoperability, both brands can also use different blockchains.

Web3-powered membership and loyalty programs enable consumers to take ownership of their investment of time and money, giving them additional incentive to engage. Meanwhile, forward-thinking companies can connect with their customers in creative new ways, easily form new partnerships, and ultimately increase profits through a customer base invested in the brand. Adopting Web3 can be challenging for any company, but the benefits are immense.

Audentes Fortuna Iuvat, fortune favors the Bold.

frank wang

frank wang is the Director of Platform Sales at BitGo, an institutional digital asset financial services company that provides security, custody and liquidity solutions to clients. Frank works with BitGo’s exchange, fintech and enterprise clients, focusing on enabling blockchain adoption for consumer-facing technology platforms such as payments and loyalty programs. Before joining BitGo in early 2022, Frank spent 19 years at various finance and technology companies. Frank graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BAS in Systems Engineering and a BA in Economics and East Asian Studies.

