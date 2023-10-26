Opinion: Lewiston is a community fighting for its light

editor’s Note: Amy Bass (@bassab1) is a professor of sports studies at Manhattanville College and author of “One goal: one coach, one team and the game that brought together a divided city” And “Not victory but struggle: the 1968 Olympics and the making of the black athlete.,” among other titles. The views expressed here are entirely his. Read more Opinion On CNN.

I thought about Lewiston, Maine all day Wednesday. The Lewiston High School boys’ soccer team, the Blue Devils, which is the focus of my book “One Goal,” had a quarterfinal matchup at Lewiston’s Don Rocks field against Farmington’s Mount Blue at 5 p.m. Since I couldn’t get there, I had to rely on game-by-game results from the school’s athletic director, Jason Fuller.X (formerly Twitter).

Amy Bass – Rodney Bedsol

Of course I had no idea what was about to happen that night, when at least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in a mass shooting at a local restaurant and bowling alley. No one could have known this was going to happen. During the day, I was just stressed about the game, worried because just last week, I was in Maine and watched the team lose, which they – recently ranked 14th in the country – don’t do often. Are.

Lewiston, Maine’s second most populous city, a place that once saw its best days in the rearview mirror, is a city that has worked hard to find its light. Its story is one of change, with its former heyday known as “Spindle City”, a textile center with factory jobs that welcomed an influx of French-speaking Canadian immigrants into their triple-decker Italian-style apartment homes. It was brought to its growing global scene, largely created by the thousands of Somalis who moved there at the turn of the 21st century, immigrants who carved out a niche for themselves among Québécois culture.

In short? Lewiston is a die-hard hockey town that made a place for football, a place that understands the meaning and value of community and the work that goes into making a town a home.

Dan Gish overseeing a crowd in the background of the players’ mothers and sisters in 2016. – Courtesy Amy Bass

I was in town for a brief residency at my alma mater, Bates College, which is why I first lived in Lewiston as a temporary resident. As always, I focused my trip on high school football, and deliberately scheduled the trip around the “Battle of the Bridge” game – Lewiston vs. Edward Little, located just across the Androscoggin River in Auburn, Maine’s Twin Cities. is half of. In southwestern Maine, north of Portland.

New England never pays much attention to weather forecasts, so despite the best predictions, it flooded. But I was there with now-retired Lewiston football coach Mike McGraw, who led the team to its first state championship title in 2015 with a roster that featured all but one of the starters being African refugees. We climbed to the top of the bleachers, where McGraw used his coat to wipe out a spot for me. We enjoyed a passionate and action-packed match between two rivals, the game made even more fun because the players know each other very well, like a football moving freely back and forth across the river, Often goes beyond the mascot and colors. High school life.

Lewiston lost. But it was an enjoyable evening, seeing former players and friends who had come to support the team, to support Dan Gish, who had taken over the reins as head coach from McGraw a few years earlier, at the game. To support, and – most importantly – to support the community. The evening ended with a few pitchers of beer at the Blue Goose, a Lewiston institution in the middle of town where McGraw has held court since his 21st birthday in 1970.

Dan Gish wrapped his arm around a player in a quarterfinal game in 2016. – Courtesy Amy Bass

Wednesday’s game was a different story in every way. On the pitch, under a hazy cotton candy sky, a tense, scoreless game went into overtime, until Mohamed Gabo nodded in captain Obed Antonio’s corner kick to give the Blue Devils a 1–0 victory. That win put them into the semi-finals, A home game is scheduled for this Saturday at 2 p.m.

it felt good. But then as news bulletins started appearing about the shooting in Lewiston, everything changed.

“We started realizing what really matters in life with that overtime win in the playoffs,” Gish told me Thursday morning. “my wife [the principal at Geiger Elementary School in Lewiston] She called me when she was driving home from parent-teacher conferences; He was immediately stopped by an officer and asked to leave quickly. I was thinking about going to Edward Little to watch the rest of the game but instead I went home to my family. Checked my mother. Texted my captains and coaches to make sure they were OK.

Edward Little’s quarterfinal game, tied 2-2 with Mount Ararat High School of Topsham, was suspended before overtime began, due to county officials sheltering in place and lockdown orders sending people home. Was.

“The more time passes, the more we realize our connections to those who have lost their lives,” Gish told me. “I want to see my football family and give them a big hug and tell them everything is going to be OK. We have a lot to play for.”

So, while Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert may send her (misspelled) prayers“Lewistown” And while there will undoubtedly be much-needed debate about guns and the NRA and regulation and legislation, likely to no avail, right now Lewiston needs to find its light amid the unspeakable darkness. We all know places like Lewiston, places where everyone is connected in some way, whether through football or anything else. As my social media feed changed from those describing themselves as “safe” to those searching for information about a loved one who didn’t come home, I turned to McGraw, as always, for the final word on the community.

“I’ve read a lot of posts from people who say Lewiston is a great place to live,” he said. “The city is strong. “People are taking care of each other.”

Go ya’ Big Blue.

