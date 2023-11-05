Opinion: It's businesses that drive economic growth – for the sake of our future, we must encourage them

Open this photo in Gallery:

The Honorable Anne McClellan and the Honorable Lisa Raitt are co-chairs of the Coalition for a Better Future, a group advocating for economic and social policies.

As Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the fall economic report, our advocacy organization, the Coalition for a Better Future, urges the government to develop a strong plan to boost productivity and prosperity for all Canadians Is.

It’s been seven months since we released the Coalition’s annual scorecard of key metrics for the Canadian economy and expressed deep concern about the persistent weakness that threatens our future prosperity.

Since then our concerns have increased further.

On a per capita basis, our economy has not only stalled but is shrinking. Real GDP per capita declined faster last year than at any time in at least six decades outside of recessions, and we are producing less per capita today than in 2018. Labor productivity, the amount of output produced per hour, looks even worse.

Meanwhile, the outlook is bleak. We will no longer be able to rely on low-interest loans to drive growth, as we have for the last two decades. In fact, the excesses of the past have caused household debt levels to remain high (highest anywhere) and housing prices to become unaffordable, which will now act as tailwinds. Governments will also face higher debt burdens that will limit their ability to pursue growth.

Look at the numbers long enough and it becomes crystal clear that in a world where consumers and governments may be stepping back, businesses will need to step up. We will need to develop an investment-first mindset.

Canada needs a long-term plan for economic growth that is inclusive and sustainable. We avoid advocating specific proposals or taking sides in debates because we recognize that there are competing potential paths to achieving our objective. But there are certain guardrails that we think make a lot of sense.

The first principle of good economic management is to do no harm, so let’s not be too careless about how we think about and deal with our resource sector. Without energy exports, our dollar would weaken and inflation and interest rates would be higher.

At the same time, the inevitability of climate change means it cannot be business as usual. We must find a way to reconcile a healthy resource sector with our environmental goals, and the only way we will be able to do this is by accelerating the pace of private sector investment in green technologies.

Businesses will need to step up and the government will need to use their balance sheets to mitigate risk, co-finance projects and provide other forms of cost certainty to help work the calculus. The federal government has taken some important steps in that direction, but we are still waiting for the implementation of our plan.

The second guardrail for policy is to promote a stable environment for this investment. If we want corporations to increase capital spending in the coming years – on the order of hundreds of billions of dollars – then we need to reassure businesses that they can get a return on their investment.

This will require unity of purpose between the parties at least on core objectives such as the need to advance the energy transition, even if we do not agree on specific policies. This means ensuring that indigenous communities are part of the equation for both the private sector and governments.

It also means seeing corporate Canada as a partner. We have heard from businesses that they are concerned about the policy being developed for short-term files. Quick solutions don’t work when trying to solve our long-term economic challenges. We must also stop the demonization of profit, which is becoming uncomfortably mainstream. We will need healthy, profitable companies to expand the investment needed to raise living standards.

The third important measure should be to get the macroeconomic policy right. The best types of environments for business investment are those where the policy achieves low and stable inflation.

Reducing inflation will require two things. First, fiscal policy needs to work in tandem with monetary policy. They cannot work for different purposes. Two, we need to maintain an independent central bank.

There are no easy answers. The problems we face are multidimensional and long-term. But there are still a lot of good things going on in Canada. We are a prosperous, happy country that does a lot of things right.

We believe that we can overcome our problems. We refuse to accept that slow growth is inevitable.

