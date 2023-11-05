After years of traveling abroad for work, last year I found myself grounded, brought home to Southern California not out of nostalgia but out of necessity. After realizing that they could no longer take care of each other, my sister and I took the life-changing decision to buy a single-storey house for our ailing, octogenarian parents. My father had several physical ailments, while my mother was slowly falling ill with Alzheimer’s.

My brother came and my sister, who is a nurse, comes from the Bay Area one week a month. Since my father died earlier this year, my siblings and I have taken turns caring for our mother, carefully coordinating our schedules to accommodate work and personal commitments. We went from being successful professionals in our fields to being 24/7 caregivers in our late 50s.

I and my brothers and sisters are just a few of the estimated 38 million unpaid carers In the United States. We are part of a larger American and global group affected by dramatic population aging, an inadequate patchwork of public and private services, and modern migration patterns driven by caregiving.

Like many people in our situation, we found that our parents, once the pillars of our family, suddenly became dependent on us for their survival. We feel severely inadequate for a huge responsibility that is taking a toll on our mental and emotional well-being. Despite being in the company of countless others facing similar challenges in our generation, we have an overwhelming sense of loneliness. Caregivers often struggle with loss of identity, strained relationships, and lack of time for rest and recreation.

Over the past century, global life expectancy has increased double , every day, something 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65, and by 2040 the number of Americans 85 and older Will double in less than two decades. But disparities persist across demographic and economic lines: White Americans live longer than people of color, women live longer than men, and the richest percent of men live an average of 15 years longer than the poorest. The year enjoys life more.

Women, who live longer but face historical economic deprivation, often fall to the brink of poverty in their later years; For many people, their children are their last hope. Had it not been for me and my siblings, my mother would have faced a much worse fate.

Children, especially daughters, often bear the brunt of elder care, child care and other domestic responsibilities in families and around the world. Many people are forced to leave their careers to handle these heavy responsibilities.

Bureau of Labor Statistics The data indicates particularly high demand for one category of caregivers: home health and personal care aides. Many elderly people and their families would prefer to remain at home, so there is a demand for people who can care for them there. These jobs are expected to become available at an average rate of more than 700,000 per year to meet the unprecedented growth of the senior population. The American Immigration Council predicts it will be the country’s largest by 2031.

Unfortunately, while demand is increasing, the workforce is decreasing. More than 600,000 such workers are expected to leave their positions for various reasons this decade. the area is damaged high turnover Due to low wages, high stress and frequent physical injuries compared to other professions. Governor Gavin Newsom recently vetoed a bill Enforcing workplace safety standards for domestic workers.

Immigrants hold a disproportionate share of these jobs, accounting for 36.5% of those providing home care services as of 2019. My family and culture are part of this global pattern. Caring is part of our national identity as Filipinos.

Caregivers are among the Philippines’ top exports to the United States and beyond. As of 2019, there were approximately 200,000 Filipino nurses working abroad. Other developing regions exporting caregivers include Central and South America, South Asia, and East and West Africa.

Many Americans do not, due to such migration. Terms like “chain migration” depict immigrants as a burden. In fact, they play a vital role in maintaining our extended families. Our reliance on migration for care is both intimate and vital, but it is poorly understood and ultimately unsustainable in its current form.

The global economics of care, as my family has discovered, is challenging. We explored the possibility of petitioning to come to the US to help our niece, who is a trained caregiver. As part of that process, the U.S. Department of Labor reviewed our job description and set the prevailing wage at $14 an hour. Although we are moving toward a future with many more home health care jobs, they are not currently Good Jobs.

Case in point: While we would only need to pay California’s minimum wage of $15.50 an hour, the living wage for a single adult in San Bernardino County is estimated to be $18.86 , For someone like my mother who requires around-the-clock care, $18.86 an hour amounts to $165,000 a year, a burden few can afford.

Social Security, Medicaid, long-term care insurance, and other available means of assistance remain woefully inadequate. Long-term care insurance is generally expensive and inadequate. The average monthly Social Security check is about $1,700. Medicaid can cover nursing home care if one qualifies, but my mother and many others do not. And in California, nursing home costs More than $9,000 per month On average, while assisted living facilities typically cost $5,000 to $7,000 monthly ,

2018 Enhance Family Caregivers Act (Recognize, Help, Involve, Support and Engage). Directed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategy to provide training and resources, financial and workplace support, and relief for caregivers. But it did not address the unmet demand for domestic health assistance.

My siblings and I found that despite making significant life changes and financial investments, doing extensive research, and seeking public and private support for caregivers, we still lacked the resources we needed to provide for my mother. It is needed to provide her with the dignity, loving care and security she deserves. After 81 years on this planet, more than 40 of them as nurses. Putting her in a facility, especially after losing her 59-year-old husband, doesn’t seem to be an option in our culture. Hiring home health and personal care aides seems to be our only choice.

How can we meet the increasing demand for these workers? First, immigration policies should be reformed. The State Department has a very low limit on visas for workers deemed unskilled, including health care aides. A special expedited visa could be established for foreign home health aides, including undocumented health workers already here. The government may expand the guest worker visa program to include agricultural workers.

Additionally, home health aides need a living wage to support themselves and their families. And unpaid family caregivers need financial and respite support to cope with the long, exhausting and expensive challenges they often face. This is likely to be possible only with government subsidies.

To help all Americans age gracefully, we must recognize and support the vital contributions of immigrants, families, and other caregivers who can literally save our lives.

Gemma Bullos is a social entrepreneur, educator, and Public Voice Fellow with the OpEd Project and Equality Now on advancing women’s and girls’ rights.

Source: www.latimes.com