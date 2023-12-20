Opinion – How entrepreneurs are paving the way for remote, flexible work models

Juliette Madamombe

In the not-too-distant past, the global standard image of work included a bustling office, rigid schedules and a daily commute.

However, entrepreneurs are now at the forefront of a transformational shift that is moving the workforce toward a future marked by remote work and flexible employment structures.

This is undoubtedly one of the most significant developments in working practices in decades. Such a remarkable paradigm shift not only responds to the changing priorities of employees, but also harnesses the potential for increased concentration, productivity, and a healthy work-life balance. Most importantly, it allows women professionals to strike a better balance between their work and family responsibilities. Furthermore, there is a prevalent belief that the adoption of remote and flexible work models is likely to reduce carbon emissions, thereby promoting eco-friendly and sustainable growth.

Remote work is driven not only by technological advancements, but also by the mobile workforce. Younger generations, starting with Millennials, are changing the traditional work-life balance, and expect the same flexibility in professional communications that they experience in their personal lives. Well-acquainted with the constant connectivity imposed by technology, this generation wants the freedom to work from any location.

However, this trend extends beyond the youth demographic. Older workers who intend to delay retirement may find a more flexible work environment beneficial, especially to avoid long commutes. Regus, a global flexible workspace provider, conducted research on various aspects of remote and flexible work. The research, based on the opinions of over 20,000 senior managers and business owners in major economies around the world, shows that 27% of employees consider travel a waste of time – and more than half (54%) of global respondents confirm this . They work remotely. 2.5 days a week or more.

Being an entrepreneur, I believe that by our nature, we are pioneers who enjoy challenging established norms.

Business owners have recognized the need for flexibility to attract and retain exceptional talent, encourage innovation, and respond to the diverse needs of modern society. Flexible work models have now become a key differentiator when faced with the choice between similar jobs, as today’s employees insist that salary alone should not matter.

Remarkable changes in the future of work show that teams can collaborate effectively without being tied to a centralized office. Tech start-ups, creative agencies and even established corporations are adopting remote work as a strategic advantage, tapping the global talent pool and fostering more inclusive work environments.

In the tech industry, giants like Google, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) have announced permanent remote work options for their employees. The move not only acknowledges the success of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also signals a long-term commitment to the flexible model.

It’s not just corporate giants reshaping the future of work; Small and medium-sized enterprises are also making waves. Start-ups and boutique companies are using flexibility as a key selling point to attract top talent and differentiate themselves in competitive markets.

As we stand on the cusp of this workplace revolution, it’s clear that entrepreneurs are not only responding to the changing expectations of the workforce but actively shaping those expectations. By fostering a culture of trust, embracing technology and prioritizing results over hours, these leading entrepreneurs are paving the way for a future where work is not just a place you go but an activity you do on your own terms. We do. We do

This serves as a warning to employers and business owners who insist on the traditional notion that productivity is tied to physical presence at a desk. This underlines the reality that a person can be physically present in the office all day and still produce mediocre results.

While I support remote work models, it is important to acknowledge that their feasibility may vary across different businesses, particularly those requiring lower skill levels. Remote work is often integrated more seamlessly into roles that involve tasks easily performed online or that require a high level of autonomy and self-management. Occupations with lower skill levels may involve hands-on, physical work that cannot be conducted effectively remotely.

Additionally, some jobs may require close supervision, training, or immediate access to resources that may be more challenging to provide in a remote setting. So, in some cases, it’s important to strike a balance between the benefits of remote work and the practicalities of specific work requirements.

*Juliet Madamombe is an entrepreneur. they can be contacted [email protected]

