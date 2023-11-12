opinion | How can Ukraine break the impasse

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

In a recent essay and interview with the Economist, Ukraine’s top general Valery Zaluzny stressed what is clear on the battlefield: Ukraine is in a standoff with Russia and “there will probably be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.” This statement should begin efforts to renew Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression with the help of the United States and European allies.

The General’s analysis is serious. Ukraine and Russia have reached a “stagnation”, he said, fighting in the trenches like World War I, with neither able to gain an edge over the other. “The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing and they see everything we are doing. We need something new to break this impasse.” He said Ukraine needed a technological leap forward, with new air power, electronic warfare and counter-battery capabilities and demining technology.

Adding to the gloom, a profile of President Volodymyr Zelensky in Time magazine expressed concern in Ukraine that the West was abandoning Kiev before its forces could stop the Russian offensive. “The scariest thing is that part of the world has become accustomed to the war in Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky said. “War weariness comes like a wave. You see it in the United States, Europe. And we see that as they start to get a little tired, it becomes like a show for them: ‘I can’t watch this again for the 10th time.’

All is not lost from the military point of view. Ukraine has opened a corridor for grain shipping, pushing back Russian naval forces from missile and drone attacks. In ground fighting, Ukrainian forces have inflicted heavy losses on Russian armor and personnel. In the battle for the town of Avdiivka last month, Russian casualties reached 900 in one day.

Still, the war seems to have stopped. “We need to pull ourselves together,” Mr Zelensky said in a televised address on Monday. He also told “Meet the Press”, “Our forces are coming up with different plans, different operations to move forward rapidly and unexpectedly attack the Russian Federation.”

The steady but deliberate pace of Western arms deliveries has frustrated Mr. Zelensky. Ukraine is right to fear that it has been given enough to survive, but not enough to win, in part because of President Biden’s concerns about escalating tensions with Russia. Congress could boost Ukrainian morale and military performance by passing a large economic and military aid package in the coming weeks, enough to avoid stop-start disruptions in the coming year. Despite reluctance from some House Republicans, there remains a large majority in both chambers for such a package.

The United States and its allies must also work to thwart the Kremlin’s growing circumvention of a $60 per barrel limit on Russian oil exports. The limit allows Western companies to ship, trade or insure Russian oil only if they sell at a price at or below the limit – otherwise they face penalties. But Russian oil companies and traders have created a shadow fleet of tankers to bypass the limit, and its biggest customers, China and India, do not respect the limit, although they buy Russian oil at a discount. Overall, Russian oil revenues increased by more than a quarter in October compared with the same month last year. The revenue would help Russia support the war effort. The West should continue to impose sanctions on those who facilitate shadow fleets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a protracted war and that is the real threat to Ukraine, which is dependent on outsiders for supplies and aid. The budget to be delivered to Russia’s parliament this month projects a 70 percent increase in defense spending next year, accounting for about a third of all public spending and about 6 percent of gross domestic product. Mr Putin is clearly hoping to exhaust the West’s patience and Ukraine’s stockpiles of material and personnel – perhaps he wants to see former President Donald Trump elected and weaken American will to continue supporting Ukraine. want.

Finally, Ukraine may have to face the reality that it needs to negotiate with a Russian enemy that is willing to make endless sacrifices of treasure and life on the battlefield. That point has not been reached, but when the time comes, the West should give Ukraine leverage to get the best possible bargain. And that leverage means preserving Ukraine’s opportunity to survive and develop as a thriving European democracy, not a vassal of the Kremlin.

