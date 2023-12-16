Opinion How can China's economic confidence be restored amid confusion and censorship?

But many people seem unable to tell what that phrase actually means. What is “new” they want to establish and what is “old” they want to eliminate? Even the Xinhua editor responsible for the English translation of this phrase, who is familiar with the leadership’s thinking, does not seem convinced.

In the English readout of the Communist Party’s Politburo meeting on December 8, Xinhua translated the phrase as “prioritizing development before addressing problems.” But the English version of the Working Conference Statement included a translation of “establishing the new before dismantling the old”.

From space to seven seas, China’s 6 big economic priorities for 2024

In fact, the central government first mentioned this phrase at a Politburo meeting in July 2021 when they were concerned that China’s decarbonization drive had led to a severe power shortage. Since that meeting, China has slowed the campaign by closing coal mines and slowing the pace of the transition to renewable energy. At the annual work conference in 2021, leaders continued to highlight that phrase in their readouts, presumably in the same context. In particular, there is a feeling that the buzz word could signal a change in policy towards the property market, which has seen several major developers default amid falling prices. This has dealt a blow to China’s efforts to accelerate economic reform in 2024.

“Establishing the new before tearing down the old” isn’t the only term that has people confused; An even more intriguing phrase was included in the working conference statement. In the paragraph focusing on strengthening the sustainability of the macroeconomic orientation, the statement calls for “incorporating non-economic policies into the assessment of macroeconomic policy sustainability to ensure that policies create synergy”. Efforts should be made.

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing on Dec. 12. Photo: AP What are “non-economic policies”? Does refer to administrative policies that have hindered the growth of the private sector and foreign investors, such as vague fines, raids and other actions against private and foreign firms that have made doing business in China increasingly risky ?

The Paper, a digital newspaper published by the Shanghai municipal government, said in an editorial on Wednesday that the phrase apparently refers to the fact that regulatory and administrative actions in environmental protection, fire-fighting, education have led to the growth of the non-state sector. Has been interrupted. , labour, security and natural resources. Many of those measures are “non-economic policies”, which adversely affect private sector sentiment.

If that’s the case, it begs the question why China’s leaders haven’t stated this clearly, especially when business confidence is so low. While China’s leaders patted themselves on the back for “achieving economic recovery”, they also acknowledged that they had confidence issues.

“Insisting strong self-confidence” has become another popular term. How does China want to achieve this? Apparently, more efforts should be made to “strengthen economic propaganda and public opinion guidance and promote a positive narrative about bright prospects for the Chinese economy.”

02:39

China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts

China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts

This gives the impression that there is nothing seriously wrong with the economy, but the country’s propaganda machine has done a poor job. Chinese state media are already saturated with glowing reports and commentary about bright prospects for the economy. The new directive targets online commentators and analysts who write research reports for clients at brokerages, consultancies and think tanks. Several online pundits have already had their social media accounts suspended due to his frank and honest comments, and analysts have been warned that they should be careful in their choice of words when writing about the Chinese economy.

A Hong Kong-based fund manager told me that when salespeople from Chinese brokers come to meet him, the first thing they do is show him a PowerPoint presentation on the bright prospects of the Chinese economy. After the presentation, they share what they really think.

How is it possible to restore confidence if one has to be economical with the truth? Not surprisingly, stock markets in Hong Kong and the mainland fell on Wednesday, the first trading day after the work conference statement was released.

Wang Jiangwei is the former editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post. He now teaches journalism at a Baptist university.

Source: www.scmp.com