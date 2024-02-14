opinion | Here’s which states could benefit most from migrant workers

Governor Greg Abbott’s deportation of thousands of confused immigrants from Texas to New York City and other blue enclaves over the past two years has nothing to do with economics. It’s about scoring political points (and irritating his Democratic counterparts across the Northeast). Their arguments revolve around “burden sharing” – that is, placing the burden of immigration on political enemies.

However, economists say “burden” is the wrong word to describe the impact of immigration. The abundant supply of immigrants is one of the main reasons the U.S. economy has performed better than its peers in the rich world since the eve of the pandemic, accounting for much of the labor force’s overall growth. Without immigrants, growth would have been slower and inflation higher.

And yet, some sense may be salvaged from Abbott’s stunt: providing many asylum seekers awaiting their court date the opportunity to move around the country may, in fact, boost their contribution to the economy. To make the most of the opportunity, they should be allowed to work, and given the opportunity to go where workers are most needed. It won’t be Illinois or New York.

The labor market is extremely tight across the country. According to the latest data from the Labor Department, there were 9.5 million job openings in November, but only 6.5 million unemployed workers. The US Chamber of Commerce is screaming about a national labor shortage. However, this shortage is not evenly distributed across states. Instead of sending newcomers to New York, Abbott could offer them the opportunity to travel to the Dakotas — or Maryland, if he insists on moving to a blue state — with a job.

to follow This is the opinion of author Eduardo Porter

South Dakota’s labor market has been tight as a drum for more than two years, with only 0.3 unemployed workers for every job opening in November – the lowest in a decade and well below the (very tight) national average of 0.7. Below

There has been such a shortage in Maryland since June last year. And also in North Dakota. In contrast, New York’s job market is quite sluggish, with 0.9 unemployed workers per job opening. Only Nevada, New Jersey and California have more unemployed workers available to fill new positions.

Generally, it is states with the least amount of immigrants that face the most severe labor shortages.

South Dakota also suffers from an aging population. Its labor force is barely growing. Just under 67 percent of the population is in the workforce, 2 percentage points less than a decade ago.

People born outside the country made up less than 3.8 percent of the state’s population in 2022. 2022 ended with 33,000 job openings. Yet in that fiscal year it received barely 4,084 temporary foreign workers and their families. It can do much more.

Still, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is making every effort to keep foreigners out, sending state National Guard troops to “stand by” Texas troops in a “war zone” at the southern border .

There are other options also. South Dakota can be small and hostile. But big states are also in a similar dilemma. There are two job opportunities for every unemployed person in Virginia. The state had 330,000 job opportunities at the end of 2022, but only 36,380 foreign workers and their families were hired.

Of course, to help migrants they should be allowed to work. This is not always straightforward. Migrants applying for asylum must wait at least six months to receive work authorization. And bureaucratic backlogs mean they often have to wait longer. Many of the more than 3 million asylum seekers awaiting their day in front of immigration court still can’t get a job legally.

Today, newcomers are increasingly relying on the comparatively rich social safety net of blue cities and states – for example, in New York, which includes the legal promise of asylum – because many lack the family ties or support to keep themselves afloat. There are no other resources. New York would benefit if they were allowed to operate. “Our city is understaffed,” Mayor Eric Adams told members of the state Senate and Assembly earlier this month. “The federal government is not allowing them to work. And this is at the heart of the problem.”

Helping migrant workers more easily integrate into the labor force may seem like a futile suggestion, with Republicans unwilling to consider anything that could help ease pressure at the southern border. But providing them quick legal authorization to work and offering them a ticket into one of the many hot labor markets in both red and blue states would offer a win for immigrants, employers, and the American economy.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com