Opinion: François Legault wants to make Quebec richer than Ontario. Can he?

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault speaks during the opening ceremony of the United Nations Biodiversity Convention in Montreal on December 6, 2022. Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images

Quebec Premier François Legault has a unique pet.

Nothing makes them more understandable than the long-standing wealth gap of their province with that of Ontario. It is not the decline of France that he claims to lament so much. Not even Ottawa’s refusal to give him more control over immigration.

Since taking power in 2018, Mr. Legault has made closing the wealth gap with Ontario – as measured in per capita gross domestic product – a top economic goal of his Coalition Avenir Quebec government. Mr Legault often claims to have reduced the gap from 16.4 per cent to 13.5 per cent during the CAQ’s first term. Their goal is to reduce the wealth gap by 10 percent by 2026 and eliminate it completely by 2036.

The question facing Mr. Legault’s government is not just how to go about it, but also whether Quebec’s wealth gap with Ontario is the right yardstick to measure Quebec’s economic progress. After all, most of the recent cuts have been caused by Ontario’s sluggish performance rather than better economic growth in Quebec. Both provincial economies have lagged behind the United States and other developed countries.

Nevertheless, there remain areas where Ontario has a clear advantage over Quebec. More Ontarians than Quebecers work in industries that pay above average wages. The work week in Ontario is one hour longer. Ontario’s capital stock per employee – a key factor in determining overall productivity – is 30 per cent higher than Quebec’s.

Quebecers also retire earlier than Ontarians. The employment rate among Quebecers aged 60 to 69 was 37 per cent in 2022, compared to 43.8 per cent in Ontario. Women aged 25 to 54 were more likely to be employed in Quebec (85 per cent) than in Ontario (78 per cent) in 2022, a result many attribute to the lower cost of daycare in Quebec. However, the employment rate of immigrants in Quebec was low.

Earlier this year, CAQ Finance Minister Eric Girard asked for advice from some of his province’s leading economic thinkers on how to help Quebec catch up to Ontario. Last week, he released his recommendations in conjunction with his fall economic update.

Everyone agreed the province needed to boost investment and productivity. But they had completely different ideas about how to get there. While some supported more government intervention, others supported much less.

Scotiabank economists Jean-François Perrault, René Lalonde and Patrick Perrier called for an industrial policy that “identifies economic sectors with high productivity potential and the rest to maximize the impact of measures to increase Quebec’s GDP.” keeps pace with the economy, while minimizing impact.” public finance.” He pointed to clean-energy, biotechnology and aerospace as areas on which Quebec should focus its efforts.

That recommendation was echoed by Robert Asselin, senior vice-president of the Business Council of Canada, who urged Quebec to focus on the most innovative industries, particularly those that spend the most on research and development and STEM (science, technology Engineering and Mathematics) create jobs. Commercialization of research and development should also be a top priority.

“Despite good marketing around AI (artificial intelligence) in Montreal, the challenge of commercializing and transferring technological innovation to businesses remains,” Mr. Asselin said in his submission. “Staying in the research phase is the equivalent of playing a good first period but spending the remaining two periods watching your opponent play alone on the ice.”

Mr. Asselin also called on Quebec to create its own innovation agency along the lines of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which focuses on moonshot innovations that the private sector would not do on its own. During the 2021 election campaign, the federal Liberals promised to create a Canadian version of DARPA, but abandoned the idea last year in favor of creating a new Canadian Innovation Corporation to promote business research and development.

In its submission to Mr. Girard, HEC Montreal’s Center for Productivity and Prosperity rejected the Quebec government’s approach of subsidizing companies that create or retain jobs in certain sectors, citing its previous efforts to keep Bombardier afloat. Its current bid to attract efforts was cited. Businesses in the electric-battery supply chain.

The CPP said, “Instead of passively repeating the errors of the past by supporting a promising space on a large scale and preserving jobs in companies with weak vectors of productivity, innovation and investment, industrial policy must transform the business sector into a dynamic one.” Should act as a catalyst to create.” Said. “The government should abandon economic interventionism in favor of creating an economically competitive environment that will serve the interests of all businesses in the province.”

The CPP singled out Quebec’s subsidies for the multimedia sector as a policy that should be eliminated. First introduced in the 1990s to attract jobs in the video-game industry, the program subsidizing up to 37.5 percent of salaries in the multimedia sector alone was worth $322 million in 2021. Most aid went to profitable multinationals, allowing them to outcompete more innovative startups in other high-technology industries for workers. In that regard, the program has become a drag on Quebec’s economy.

If Quebec really wants to close the wealth gap with Ontario, this might be a good place to start.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com