opinion | Despite Team Trump's strong will, the administrative status quo may remain in place for quite some time

Conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they may soon act on a key part of the conservative agenda to end the administrative state. But after hours of oral arguments Wednesday in the SEC v. Jerksey case, the conservative majority appeared ready to rule on a relatively narrow basis.

It’s unlikely that the final decision will be a major victory for far-right conservatives who want to dismantle the administrative state as we know it.

It appears the court will reduce the Securities and Exchange Commission’s options for bringing enforcement actions, forcing it to bring most actions before district court rather than administrative law judges who specialize in financial regulations. Doing so would most likely require the SEC to choose which cases are bad enough to bring to a district judge. However, it is unlikely that the final decision will be a major victory for some far-right conservatives who want to dismantle the administrative state as we know it.

Administrative refers to state executive branch agencies that, among other things, set standards for workplace safety and regulate environmental regulations and financial markets. Conservatives who have long targeted these agencies argue that Congress has vested too much power in unelected and therefore unaccountable bureaucrats. In contrast, progressives typically argue that the administrative state is an expression of a functioning government, because the agencies included in the administrative state exist to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The case the Supreme Court heard Wednesday marks 10 years since the SEC, in an administrative proceeding against hedge fund founder and conservative talk radio host George Jerkesy, found that Jerkesy defrauded investors. The SEC fined him hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jerkassey countersued by arguing that, as a constitutional matter, the SEC did not have the power to decide the dispute or impose penalties against him, and a divided panel of three judges on the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Expressed agreement.

Thus, the Supreme Court on Wednesday considered three questions: whether administrative agencies, such as the SEC, can adjudicate certain civil actions that seek monetary damages or whether such cases need to be heard before a jury in district court. ; Whether Congress may give administrative agencies the option to bring actions before administrative law judges or district judges under the nondelegation doctrine, which prohibits Congress from delegating its legislative power to executive agencies; and whether the President should be able to remove officials such as administrative law judges at will or whether they can enjoy additional job protections.

Because the justices focused almost exclusively on the first issue during oral arguments, specifically, whether the Seventh Amendment requires a jury trial in cases such as the SEC’s case against Jerksey, it appears that the majority compared Can hand down an influential but narrow decision. Can hand down.

If the Supreme Court agrees with the 5th Circuit that Jerkassey was entitled to a jury trial, it would end proceedings before administrative law judges over which the federal agency was seeking monetary damages.

Such a decision would hinder the federal government’s ability to bring lawsuits to protect shareholders and investors and would force already burdened district judges to hear cases in a very specialized and technical area of ​​law. . It seems inevitable that without being able to bring enforcement actions before administrative law judges, the SEC will be forced to choose which actions are important enough to bring before already busy district judges.

Such a decision would not go as far as former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and others on the far right want.

Still, such a decision would not go as far as former President Donald Trump, his former adviser Steve Bannon and others on the far right want. For one, the court does not appear to have an appetite for eliminating the ability of federal agencies to bring other types of actions before administrative law judges. Federal agencies will still be able to use in-house judges. For another, during oral arguments the Court paid no attention to the argument that presidents should be able to fire administrative law judges at will, in addition to other federal officials. If the Court adopted that logic, it could allow the President to fire civil servants and fill the executive branch with party loyalists rather than professional experts.

There are other, certainly easier, ways for this conservative Supreme Court to constrain the power of federal agencies. It can continue to rely on the key question doctrine, which provides that Congress must provide very clear guidance when it decides questions of major political and economic import. This could, as this term probably would, get rid of something called Chevron respect. This doctrine provides that courts defer to agencies when they are interpreting their own regulations. But the conservative majority wants to go further, and now it is prepared to strip a key tool from the SEC, the ability to bring lawsuits to protect shareholders before administrative law judges. Ultimately, this will certainly mean less protection for investors, but still, will not be the end of the administrative situation.

Source: www.msnbc.com