Opinion: Deposit delays are the latest example of our broken financial system

When countless Americans looked in their bank accounts last week for their direct deposited pay checks, the money wasn’t there. The Clearing House, the banking association and payments company behind the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system that many of us use for instant transactions, blamed a “processing error” for the delayed deposits. The clearinghouse acknowledges that the error was its fault — “not caused by the financial institutions that initiated or received the payments, or the businesses or other account holders that initiated them.”

However, the clearinghouse downplayed the problem, telling CNN on November 4 that the issue affected “less than 1% of daily ACH volume in the United States.” This means hundreds of thousands of people potentially did not get paid on time. The Federal Reserve processed an average of 74 million ACH transactions a day in 2022, so 1% would be 740,000.

This is the latest example of why we need stronger oversight of financial institutions and fintech businesses.

As of Monday, the clearinghouse acknowledged that “in many cases,” payments expected last week had still not been posted. When will those people get their money? No one knows. With 62% of Americans saying they live paycheck to paycheck in September, it’s pretty safe to say this has impacted many families’ ability to pay their bills.

Tight deadlines and our dysfunctional financial system left those people at a disadvantage: if they sent checks in advance or arranged for online payment for bills, but their pay checks did not replenish their accounts on time. Their bank may charge them overdraft fees. If they delay paying their bills because they realize they don’t have the money, credit card companies, medical providers or others they owe may charge them late fees.

The clearinghouse said Monday that it “regrets the impact of this incident on financial institutions and their customers.” But sorry don’t pay the bills.

None of this is right. There should be no financial penalty for consumers who did not receive their paychecks. If this error should impose a financial burden on anyone, it should be the institutions responsible for this debacle.

Some banks say they will try to help affected individuals. JPMorgan Chase said it would “work to refund the overdraft fees incurred.” It’s better than nothing. But banks should not impose this fee in the first place. The onus should not be on consumers to ensure that financial institutions do not unfairly charge them. Congress is working on legislation to protect Americans from predatory overdraft fees, but so far, none of those bills have passed.

Even small problems like this affect many people. What happens when something big goes wrong? We are more vulnerable to them because banks rely more on technology. For example, ACH transactions rely on specially formatted National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) files that contain instructions for the bank to transfer funds between accounts. Errors in NACHA files can cause ACH payment rejections and disrupt the smooth flow of transactions.

The finance sector has changed a lot over the past dozen years through consolidation and new technology. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday announced a new proposal to help consumers avoid problems with big fintech businesses that provide services like digital wallets and payment apps. “Despite their impact on consumer finances, Big Tech and other non-bank companies operating in the payments sector do not receive the same regulatory scrutiny and oversight as banks and credit unions,” the CFPB said.

Since it opened in 2011 in response to the banking-fueled economic meltdown that led to the Great Recession, the CFPB has recovered $17.5 billion for consumers and processed 4 million consumer complaints against companies. But its ability to protect consumers may be short-lived if the payday loan industry goes its way. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on October 3 in CFPB v. Community Financial Services Association of America, a landmark case that will determine the future of the CFPB’s funding.

Because the CFPB’s funding structure aligns with the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution, the Bureau has a strong legal argument should the Supreme Court vote in its favor, and I encourage it. Depriving reliable funding would hinder the CFPB’s protection of consumers.

Although this ACH incident does not appear to have spread much, it is only a matter of time until another incident occurs. In this case, the CFPB should demand that businesses not be hit double with any late or overdraft fees by those who have missed a pay check through no fault of their own. Moving forward, the Bureau should follow through on its latest proposal to keep the financial industry under control. American consumers are counting on it.

