It’s not on the level of Notorious Take it! Take it! Changing the Envelope of the 1994 Metro Manila Film Festival But this will surely go down as another anomaly in the history of local awards.

We are talking about the recently announced victory of SMNI News Channel Broadcasting Company Excellence in Ethical Journalism At the 8th Asia Pacific Luminaire Awards.

Moral? Journalism? In a station that doesn’t even pretend to be fair and balanced and even takes pride in being a mouthpiece for its owner’s very high-profile friends?! This is the part where we say San Banda,

That owner is Apollo Quiboloy, a Filipino pastor and church leader of the Philippines-based Restorationist Church called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. He is also currently on the most wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for the following crimes for which he has been convicted: conspiracy to engage in forced sex trafficking, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; Conspiracy; and, bulk cash smuggling.

The most prominent of these high-profile friends are former President Duterte and his daughter, current Vice President Duterte. It was during the elder Duterte’s tenure that the SMNI rose to national prominence, despite having been in operation since 1987. The station has since acted as a megaphone for government propaganda, including red-tagging against critics and political opponents.

What type of award-giving body provides recognition for ethical journalism such as SMNI? Apparently it is not governed by strict criteria for decision making. Or any criteria for that matter. As veteran photojournalist Jimmy Domingo revealed in a Facebook post, anyone can receive a Luminar Award from this “organization that searches for the best individuals” after paying a registration fee.

The November 2 post reads:

NAG-PM sets a benchmark for the Asia Pacific Luminaire Awards. After ko pindala and hiningi nila na resume, ito sagot nila:

Thank you Po, based on the information the deserving Naman Po Kayo will be recognized at our Asia Pacific Luminaire Awards Night on May 26 at the Grandballroom, Okada Manila..However, be informed that the lang po kayo na meron po tayong registration fee na P15,000.00 .

Sponsorship Involvement

dinner beautiful lei glass plate framed certificate Photo and video coverage of SMNI and other media okada vip card Lifetime advertising of your profile on our page Remaining for selected charity



If you want to proceed please send us a high resolution photo for your poster, thank you. Last date for payment is 5th May, please let us know if you wish to proceed.

It’s that easy to win. No wonder there is a very long list of award winners with all kinds of titles. Here are some of the 80 or so color images unveiled so far this year:

Asia Pacific’s most inspiring, outstanding teacher and exemplary computer wizard

Asia’s most creative and elegant brand and International Fashion Designer of the Year

Asia Pacific most trusted brands and best quality kitchen utensils and home appliances

Top Most Trusted Reporter of the Year

Strong Women of Asia, Most Exceptional, Trusted Businesswomen and Strong Leadership Awards

Asia’s most promising catwalk princess and multi-talented star in Asia Pacific

Asia’s multi-awarded extraordinary model and fashion icon in the Asia Pacific region

Jury Award for the most extraordinary achievements in the field of leadership awards. Outstanding Educator, Strong Advocate of the Nurses Association of the Year

Most Notable Community Leader in the Filipino Community in America, Outstanding Multi-Awarded CEO Entrepreneur of the Year, Worldwide International Fashion Designer Creator of Asia

Is your head already spinning from all these head-scratching kilometer headlines steeped in hyperbole? There’s more here.

Asia’s most talented child artist and outstanding artist of the year, a certified masterpiece talent

Asia’s Promising Chef, Excellent Tesda Assessor and Exemplary Hospitality Management Consultant of the Year

Asia’s Breakthrough Artist/Artist and Best Cosplayer of the Year A Certified Masterpiece Talent

Asian Women of Inspiring Achievements in Entrepreneurship, Master Trader, Legendary Founder/CEO and Business Leader of the Year

Asia’s most versatile person in education and the most outstanding international teacher of the year

Asia Pacific Multi-Awarded Vice President, Empowered Young Public Servants and Leadership Awards

Asia’s Men of Compassion, Most Inspirational Entrepreneur, Innovative CEO and Most Powerful Humanitarian Advocate Hero of the Year

Asia’s Most Exceptional, Trusted, Trusted Cleaning and Maintenance Solution of the Year

Asia’s divine voice runway princess and face of the new millennium a certified masterpiece talent

This should be the next kicker.

Asia’s outstanding, remarkable, reliable, affordable all in event management and catering services of the year

This list of “icons,” “outstanding talents,” and “most extraordinary/inspirational/relatable” is not a list of celebrities and popular figures from various countries in the Asia Pacific region. Rather it is a list of “The Who” whose credentials, as stated in their résumés, became the basis for award titles that were coined specifically for them, if we go by Domingo’s post.

And they are all Filipinos who mostly live in the Philippines. Luminar certainly has a lot to offer to declare itself the best of the best in the entire Asia Pacific region.

In its defence, Royal Creative Events Management, the company behind the Luminar Awards, said in a public statement that “the corporate entity has been in the awards business for the past several years and has already gained immense trust and confidence.” As can be learned from the many testimonials that its award winners have provided and shared with many others.”

Directly addressing the issue of registration fees, the organization said, “For every event that is organised, there will always be costs involved such as registration fees, payment for dinner for the award winner and other facilities (sic). The award itself. No award-giving organization or program would be able to exist or operate without incurring any associated costs.

While this is true, for example, legitimate award-giving institutions such as the Palanca Prize for Literature cover all the costs of organizing, primarily through corporate sponsors. Prize winners do not have to pay a single centavo for participation other than their attire, decorations and transportation, if any. Although there are indeed awards shows that do include a fee (mostly for a meal), these are optional: winners will still receive their awards whether they attend or not. Fees are not a condition for receiving the prize.

Why are there people who willingly participate in these matters? Because receiving an award, no matter how dubious the circumstances and how weak its foundation, is still highly valued and is seen as a boost to one’s public image and social standing. Because this can potentially lead to greater opportunities for personal and/or career advancement. Because many people don’t really care about the details beyond the prize.

A prize is a prize, no matter what others say: the decision to take it! Take it! This may come in handy for some people, even if they have to spend some cash to get it.

Part of this has to do with Filipinos’ constant desire, even hunger, for validation. This is a toxic culture that some organizations have turned into a business.

This does not mean that Luminar Awards winners have actually paid to receive the award. We are not aware of that information. But Domingo’s revelations have cast a huge shadow of doubt on the credibility of this awards body, especially considering that it has not made public any details of its selection process such as decision-making criteria and selection committee or jury.

In the absence of this, declaring SMNI as a paragon of ethical journalism is already highly questionable.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect his/her opinion Philstar L!feIts parent company and affiliates, or its employees.

