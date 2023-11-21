Opinion: Conflict at the core of OpenAI



Sam Altman, then CEO of OpenAI, will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco on November 16. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Jordan Jacobs is the co-founder and managing partner of Radical Ventures, an AI-focused venture capital firm.

The news of Sam Altman’s sudden dismissal from OpenAI (and his transfer to Microsoft Corp., a major supporter of the MSFT-Q organization) took much of the tech world by surprise. But, upon closer inspection, the roots of this rift were always visible.

Fundamentally, the problem for OpenAI is not how much to focus on security (i.e., alignment with human values) and thus how fast or slow to commercialize its products. The tensions at the board level that resulted in Mr. Altman’s ouster reflect a misalignment between the organization’s stated mission and the subsequent commercial execution that made ChatGPT and the company worth tens of billions of dollars. (OpenAI Inc., a non-profit research organization, operates the for-profit OpenAI Global LLC.)

OpenAI’s mission, as defined by its charter, is to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) and ensure that it “benefits all of humanity.” This is not a mission that can be easily combined with the commercialization of AI products, which is why OpenAI was initially designed as a non-profit research organization rather than a company.

In the pursuit of AGI, it became clear that the computation costs required to train large language models (LLMs) at scale would require funding that could probably only be supported by investors seeking commercial returns. (Of course, opening up ChatGPT to the world also has the benefit of generating user feedback that helps train models at scale.)

OpenAI’s efforts have had an extraordinary impact in accelerating global understanding and adoption of AI and potentially forever reshaping the technology landscape. However, the speed and focus required to win the ultra-competitive race to make LLM products and platforms beneficial to the company comes at the expense of a mission that is a research-focused quest to achieve AGI that is beneficial to all. Is.

In other words, how do you go about winning the race of AI products and platforms for the benefit of one company while also trying to create AGI that is beneficial to everyone? When viewed through this lens, boardroom drama reflects this contradiction between stated mission and practical execution.

The tension that led to Mr. Altman’s unexpected departure was not a sudden rupture, but the culmination of underlying misalignment. This conflict underscores the challenge facing companies that are attempting to align their mission with their implementation – a challenge not unique to OpenAI. We can see similar turmoil in companies, in which discrepancies between the original mission and practical execution create rifts within teams in which individuals joined for different purposes. Those cracks can widen over time and turn into a ditch.

When investing, we think a lot about the mission of a founding team and the alignment of that mission with how things will unfold practically in building the business. It is not impossible to have an imaginary ideal mission within a company. But it requires a lot of thought and communication to reach a common understanding among the founding team (and subsequent investors and other stakeholders) about how the mission will be realized and, in the case of very capital-intensive businesses, what you should be doing. What am I willing to do to raise that capital?

We started working with the founders of AI startup Cohere before their incorporation in 2019, and we sensed this conflict at the heart of OpenAI and thought it might be very difficult to reconcile in the long term. So the mission at Cohere was very clearly defined: to make Transformer-based generative language AI securely available to businesses globally, and to build a cloud-agnostic platform and products in service of that mission. So, while the company is deeply committed to building safe and responsible AI, there is no tension between its stated mission and the work it does.

For startups, the “why” of the mission cannot conflict with the “what and how” of executing that mission. To be successful in building a generational business, a team must be united in the belief that what and how they are building is in support of why they are building. When these two core elements get out of sync it is not impossible to realign them (something I have experienced as the founder of an AI company). But getting back into sync is unlikely to be easy for anyone involved.

Starting from that alignment – ​​and ensuring that challenges are addressed with ongoing open communication – helps give a team the unified clarity of purpose that is fundamental to success.

