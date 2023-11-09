Opinion: China’s economic slowdown: Why doesn’t India want to pick up the slack?

This is India’s decade for Morgan Stanley. A report published in October last year made a persuasive case for investors to consider the confluence of domestic and global forces powering India’s economy and capital markets as the next big thing.

Morgan Stanley said an “economic boom driven by offshoring, investment in manufacturing, the energy transition and the country’s advanced digital infrastructure” will transform India into the world’s third-largest economy and stock market by 2030. “Accounting for a fifth of global growth in the coming decade, we believe this offers an attractive opportunity in a world of growth deficit,” it said.

The report could not have come at a better time than this. Not only were there fears that the US would fall into recession this year, but it was still unclear when China would abandon its strict zero-Covid policy which contributed to a dramatic decline in investor sentiment towards Asia’s largest economy. .

Fast forward a year and concerns about the engines of global growth have intensified. Although the US has proven more resilient than anticipated, its cost – sticky inflation that is forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer periods of time – raises the risk that a long-feared recession will finally materialise. . Still, the prospects look pretty bleak for China. A weaker-than-expected recovery from three years of self-imposed isolation due to a severe policy-induced slowdown in the property market has pushed sentiment to lower levels. This has fueled fears – misplaced but still strong – that Asia’s largest economy is entering a protracted recession like Japan’s in the 1990s.

China’s troubles have helped shape the bullish narrative around India. While the CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares is down 38 per cent from its February 2021 peak, the Nifty 50 index (one of India’s two main equity indices) hit a new all-time high in September, reaching 140. gone up. Percentage from April 2020.

The contrast between a slowing China facing cyclical and structural headwinds and a fast-growing India benefiting from far-reaching policy reforms, a large and young population, technological change and reshaping of supply chains has led to speculation that India could be the world’s next Could. Development Engine.

In a report published in September, Barclays said that if India’s annual growth rate – which is projected to remain above 6 percent in the coming years – approaches 8 percent, “India is well positioned to become the largest contributor will be.” global growth, dramatically reducing the gap with China”.

not so fast. The bullishness around India should be treated with caution. First, India’s economy is very small compared to China. In a report published last month, HSBC said that even though India is growing rapidly and China’s pace continues to decline, India is running on too few cylinders to overcome China’s slowdown.

While China’s share in global economic output is 18 percent, India’s share is only 3 percent. More importantly, although India’s economy is driven by domestic consumption, its share in global consumption is less than 4 percent, compared to China’s 14 percent. Moreover, although China is trying to move from investment to consumption, its growth is commodity-intensive, ensuring that it will remain a commodity importer of last resort for years to come.

Second, there is growing doubt among investors about the foundation and sustainability of the positive narrative about India. Morgan Stanley found it necessary to publish a note last Sunday aimed at reassuring investors that the growth story remains intact amid concerns about political stability and policy continuity after the crucial general election next May.

These concerns are less about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retaining power – which is likely to happen – and more about the scale of the challenge in reforming and modernizing India’s economy.

Although the country’s growing and young population is the envy of aging countries like China, it is not clear whether India can take advantage of its demographic dividend. The country’s labor force participation rate is a shockingly low 49 percent (and an even more worrying 33 percent among women), resulting in “jobless growth.”

This is why it is essential to promote private investment for rapid growth in formal employment and income. Yet, for this to happen, a lot needs to go right domestically and externally – a big step forward given today’s economic, financial and geopolitical threats.

Yet, driven by new pillars of growth, India has performed very well in the last decade. It also has many cheerleaders among the global elite, partly due to its role as a pro-Western stance towards China. Although there are plenty of risks, from its expensive stocks to increased sensitivity to rising oil prices, India has proven more resilient than expected.

Its fast-growing economy has already had a major impact on markets, giving India entry into a major global bond index and increasing its weighting in emerging market stock indices. Nevertheless, India’s contribution to global development will never match China’s. This may prove to be India’s decade, but it is a long way from displacing its giant neighbor as the world’s new growth engine.

Nicholas Spiro is Partner at Lauresa Advisory

Source: www.scmp.com