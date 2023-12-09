Fighting climate change by sucking carbon dioxide out of the air with giant blowers sounds like a great idea. Why trouble yourself with trying to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions when you can continue producing emissions and then withdraw them from the atmosphere? That solution reminds me of the little red vehicle with robotic arms that the Cat in the Hat uses to clean out the house that she, Thing One, and Thing Two have just trashed. The Cat in the Hat tells the children, “Don’t be afraid of this mess.” “I always pick up all my play equipment.”

But carbon direct air capture, as the nascent technology is called, isn’t as reliable as Dr. Seuss’s three-wheeled deus ex machine. And it is being heavily criticized at the UN climate summit COP28 being held in the desert city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. “It is incredibly dangerous for the fossil fuel industry and its supporters in government to promote the idea that they can burn fossil fuels while pulling carbon out of the air or from smokestacks with technologies that continue to fail,” Colin Rees, Americas program manager for Oil Change International, wrote in an email.

Capturing carbon directly from the air isn’t a completely bad idea. In fact, it will ultimately have to be part of the solution to climate change. This is because it is impossible or extremely expensive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero in some sectors of the economy. Jet aviation and cement production are two examples people sometimes mention (although technological advances may change this). In such areas, it is more cost-effective to reach net zero by allowing a little carbon to escape and then cleaning it up directly through air capture.

So it is worth investing in research on technology in the long run. I am pleased that the Biden Administration is spending $3.5 billion to develop four regional hubs – the first two in Texas and Louisiana – to accelerate the development and deployment of direct air capture. Approaches vary, but the general idea is to push the air through some kind of filter that removes the carbon dioxide, then bury it in the ground or use it in manufacturing. The plan is to keep the energy-intensive process green by using power from renewable sources like solar and wind. “The science says we can’t reach net zero by 2050 without some use of carbon capture,” US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday.

The problem arises when direct air capture is seen partly as a substitute for vigorous efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The chairman of this year’s climate summit, Sultan Al Jaber, appears to be leaning in that direction. Al Jaber, who heads the UAE’s national oil company, Adnoc, said last month that there was “no science” behind the idea of ​​limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. Fossil fuel production will need to end.

Adnoc is working directly with Occidental Petroleum on air capture. Oxy, as it calls itself, in April broke ground on a $1.3 billion plant in Texas that will suck carbon dioxide from the air. The intention is to inject carbon dioxide into the ground to bring more oil to the surface. Therefore this is part of the strategy to extend the life of the oil business. “It gives our industry license to continue to operate for 60, 70, 80 years, and I think that’s going to be very much needed,” Vicki Holub, Oxy’s chief executive, told a conference.

Such things worry climate scientists and activists. Even the International Energy Agency, hardly radical on environmental issues, recently warned against “excessive expectations and reliance” on carbon capture as a solution. The carbon capture the agency mentions includes direct air capture, that is, pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (very expensive), as well as pulling carbon dioxide from smoke plumes, where it is highly concentrated (less expensive).

“If oil and natural gas consumption grows as projected under today’s policy settings, “unimaginable” amounts of carbon capture would be required to prevent the planet’s temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the agency wrote. ” It says the amount of electricity needed to capture that much carbon by 2050 will exceed the entire world’s electricity use in 2022.

Joseph Romm, a senior research fellow at Penn’s Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media, sent me an article he wrote ahead of the climate summit that called direct air capture a “trap” that “distracts attention from reducing CO2 emissions.” Is.” When all efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are fully taken up, direct air capture may make some sense in the long run, he wrote to me in an email. But for decades to come, he wrote, “direct air capture will be a costly misallocation of renewable energy.”

So is the straight air hold a savior or a trap? I conclude that it is a savior in the long run but a trap in the short term. The right combination is to spend money on research and development of technology when it is ultimately necessary, but put the bulk of your efforts into drastically cutting emissions. The Cat in the Hat won’t save us anymore.

Peter, thanks for your article and investment on Charlie Munger. Like millions of others, I will miss his wisdom and intelligence.

mike corby

Fairfax, Virginia

mike corby

Fairfax, Virginia

You ask, "Who ever said magazines required ink on paper?" I did and still do. I can't stand trying to read long articles on small cellphone screens or very large tablets or desktops (on which I already spend far too much time). I get a lot of pleasure from curling up in my favorite chair with a glass of single malt, reading Magazine and National Geographic.

robert weintraub

Fernandina Beach, Florida.

robert weintraub

Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Regarding your newsletter about Elon Musk, another theory is that he has taken the attitude that "I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and lose no support." Memories are short, and Twitter/X is used by a lot of people.

david sassoon

san francisco

david sassoon

san francisco

Source: www.nytimes.com