Opinion: Can the market really count on low interest rates given the central banks are ignoring them?

The world’s major central banks have been facing credibility problems for some time. After insisting that the surge in inflation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic was temporary, policymakers fell behind the curve and were forced to raise interest rates more sharply and at a faster pace than otherwise would have been the case. This would not have happened if they had acted sooner.

Even after the most intense monetary tightening cycle in decades, the average core inflation rate in advanced economies – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – stands at 4.3 percent, according to JPMorgan data. This is just over 1 percent less than the level at the end of last year, when fears of stagflation were rife. This is more than double the 2 percent target of many central banks.

Perhaps more worryingly, central banks’ “forward guidance” – communications about the future course of monetary policy – ​​has been seriously compromised. This is partly due to uncertainty over the outlook for inflation and interest rates, but mainly because central banks have lost control of the narrative.

While policymakers say their decisions depend on data, the reality is that they have little confidence in their own forecasts. Not only did central banks underestimate the staying power of inflation, they also did not anticipate that the labor market would prove so resilient in the face of dramatic increases in borrowing costs – a key factor in keeping prices high.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the United States, whose economy has defied gravity. Additional savings by households during the pandemic have boosted consumer spending, keeping growth relatively bullish.

People walk with an appointment sign outside a restaurant in Washington on October 5. US private sector hiring rose again in October, with education and health care creating the most jobs. Policymakers are keeping an eye on the pace of job growth as they work to rein in inflation by raising interest rates to curb demand. Photo: AFP For financial markets, vague and unreliable guidance from central banks about the policy outlook, as well as a fierce debate over how long rates are likely to remain high, have proven a stressful experience and sent asset prices extremely high. Has created instability. Moreover, the uncertainty has made investors highly sensitive to the slightest sign of policy change. Expectations that major Western central banks will cut rates next year have peaked in the past month. Swap markets are forecasting cuts in borrowing costs in the US, euro zone and Britain as early as May, although all three central banks are insisting it is too early to declare victory over inflation.

Investors’ expectations are understandable to some extent. The headline inflation rate has declined sharply, while global manufacturing and services sector activity is on the verge of contraction, according to the latest survey data compiled by JPMorgan and S&P Global. This is putting pressure on central banks to relax the policy.

However, this is not the first time that the market has cut rates on fears more policy tightening could lead to a recession. Investors have expected the Fed to take an accommodative stance seven times since the rate-hike cycle began, but their hopes were dashed by stronger-than-expected growth and inflation, according to a report published by Deutsche Bank on November 15. . Central banks may lose credibility, but wild fluctuations in markets are just as damaging, and perhaps even more so. Weak policy predictions began earlier this year – at the peak of the US banking turmoil in March, markets were pricing in a rate cut before the end of the year – when it became clear to investors that the Fed had yet to raise rates. didn’t make the cut, immediately paving the way for a dramatic reevaluation. The policy was tightened. US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell made the comments after the Fed refused to raise interest rates following the Federal Reserve’s two-day conference in Washington on November 1. This is the second time in a row that the Fed has left interest rates unchanged. Because it attempts to reduce high inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE

Such inappropriate and disruptive moves in the markets have serious consequences for the economy, especially the rate-sensitive asset sector.

In Hong Kong, which imports US monetary policy through its currency pegged to the US dollar, the impact has been severe. The one-month Hibor rate – the main reference rate for mortgage loans – rose from 2.8 percent in mid-April to 5.3 percent by mid-August, sending mortgage rates soaring and prices and sales falling sharply. The UK mortgage market has also been badly affected by mispricing in the loan markets.

UBS estimates that house prices in Hong Kong will fall by 10 percent in 2024

If central banks are turning a blind eye, it’s because markets are even more uncertain about the outlook for inflation and rates. Investors who are betting on a big cut in borrowing costs next year should pay more attention to three important factors.

First, it is core inflation that matters. Wage increases and prices of services remain so high that rate cuts are not possible in the near future. Furthermore, the nightmare scenario for central banks is increasingly looming, especially given that their credibility is already significantly damaged.

Second, the pause does not mean an imminent cut. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates earlier this month after a four-month suspension of its tightening campaign. Australia’s inflation rate used to be much lower than Europe and the US, but headline inflation is now higher and wage growth is accelerating.

The third factor is that a rate cut is more likely if there is a recession or another major shock to the global economy. Either scenario would dash hopes of a soft landing. Investors should be careful what they wish for.

Nicholas Spiro is Partner at Lauresa Advisory

Source: amp.scmp.com