Opinion: California needs to do more to support its female entrepreneurs

An entrepreneur is working on a laptop. Photo via Pixabay

The bipartisan California Legislative Women’s Caucus was formed in 1985 by nine Democrats and six Republicans. Today, out of 120 members of the legislature, 50 are women.

The caucus now consists of 18 senators – 15 Democrats and three Republicans – and 32 Assembly members – 27 Democrats and five Republicans).

Reducing the barriers that prevent wealth creation for women is a concern for me and the Women’s Caucus. Unfortunately, women entrepreneurs have trouble raising investment funds for new ventures.

Despite women controlling approximately $20 trillion in annual consumer spending worldwide, the businesses they run receive only 2% of all venture capital investment.

The data for the US is no different. In 2018, women-owned startups received only 2% of the $85 billion raised for venture capital funding, even though women owned 38% of the businesses.

And the condition of women of color is even worse. Although their companies are the fastest growing segment of women-owned businesses, they received only 0.2% of venture capital funding.

One potential solution is the increasing number of venture capital funds owned by women. Women are twice as likely to invest in women-founded companies as their male-owned counterparts.

So what is the answer? Since venture capital is private, direct government involvement is limited. Educating the public, including venture capitalists, can help.

During the last legislative session I co-authored several bills designed to raise public awareness of the need to include women in all areas of the workforce. These include:

I will continue to work with the Women’s Caucus on legislation that will reduce barriers for women as they expand their presence in the front office and throughout the workforce.

Assemblymember Mary Waldron, a Republican from Valley Center, represents the 75th Assembly District, which includes Poway, the city of Santee, parts of the city of San Diego and most of rural eastern and northern San Diego County.

Source: timesofsandiego.com