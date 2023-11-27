Opinion: California is expanding school curriculum as math and English scores lag behind

A school bus at Grossmont High School. Photo by Chris Stone

Before Thanksgiving, the Attorney General’s Office completed the paperwork for an initiative that, if eligible for the 2024 ballot and approved by voters, would allow California’s nearly 6 million public school students to take courses in personal finance. May need it.

The proposal, from an organization called Californians for Financial Education, is the latest in several efforts to make personal finance a required subject.

“California has lagged behind the rest of the country when it comes to personal finance education,” Tim Ranzetta, a financial executive from Palo Alto and founder of the organization, said in a statement. “Only 1% of California students are required to take a personal finance course as a prerequisite to graduation, compared to 48% nationally.”

Ranzetta’s proposal is also the latest in several efforts to add specific subjects to California’s school curriculum. Hardly a year goes by without new proposals to expand the required curriculum, whether as standalone classes or woven into other required classes.

A new state law related to media literacy is an example of this. Starting next year, state schools will have to amend existing curricula to include the skills to differentiate legitimate journalism from fake news, which aims to influence opinion driven by the proliferation of social media with dubious validity. .

“I have seen the impact of misinformation in the real world – how it affects the way people vote, whether they accept the results of the election, trying to overthrow our democracy,” Assembly Member Mark Berman, a Menlo Park Democrat and author of the bill, told CalMatters. “This is about making sure our youth have the skills they need to navigate this landscape.”

Another new requirement, for high school graduation, is ethnic studies, which the legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom decided after years of heated debate over what should be taught and how it should be taught.

The first draft of the model curriculum originally suggested teaching high school students to believe that anyone other than the white male is oppressed in America.

“At its core,” the draft declared at the outset, “the field of ethnic studies is the interdisciplinary study of race, ethnicity, and indigeneity with an emphasis on the experiences of people of color in the United States,” adding further, “This field Critically grapples with various power structures and forms of oppression, including, but not limited to, white supremacy, race and racism, sexism, classism, homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia, and xenophobia, which impact social, emotional, cultural , economic, and political experiences of Native peoples and people of color.”

In response to criticism, particularly from Jewish legislators who said the draft was anti-Semitic, it underwent two revisions before being adopted as a graduation requirement starting in 2030. There is still a glimpse of leftist dogma in it.

New curriculum mandates may seem appropriate on a standalone basis. Conceptually, it is plausible that students have become more aware of California’s ethnic diversity, more skilled at distinguishing legitimate journalism from fake news, and better able to manage their personal finances. .

However, there are only so many hours of instruction in a school year and the level of academic achievement in California schools is quite dismal. In the latest round of state test results released last month, less than half of students met standards in English skills and barely a third in math.

California high school students are already required to pass the equivalent of 13 years of classes in specific subjects in order to graduate, and must also pass a number of additional courses if they wish to attend four-year colleges.

Adding new mandates takes class time away from basics that many students have not already mastered. Financial or media literacy classes are pointless for kids who can’t do math or read at their grade level.

