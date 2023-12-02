Opinion: Bulls take control of the stock market and are targeting all-time highs for the S&P 500

The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index SPX, decisively broke above 4400 a few weeks ago. Since the October 27 low, the US benchmark index has risen more than 450 points. This qualifies it as overbought, but “overbought does not mean overbought.”

We don’t have any confirmed signs of a sale yet, but they may not be too far away. The SPX is getting closer to its 2023 yearly high, just above 4600. This may prove to be a resistance zone, but if this is overcome, the market will set its sights on an all-time high just above 4800 (set in January 2022).

For the past few weeks, the SPX has been trading above the +4σ “Modified Bollinger Bands” (mBB). On November 29, the SPX closed below the +3σ band, which is a “classic” MBB sell signal. The index didn’t actually trade down through the bands as much as the bands were rising, and the +3σ band overtook the price of the SPX. Even though we don’t trade “classic” signals, it is a potential precursor to the full-blown McMillan Volatility Band (MVB) sell signal that we trade. An MVB sell signal will occur if SPX trades at or below 4533. However, not every “classic” signal becomes an MVB signal, so wait for confirmation before entering a bearish position.

Only the equity-put-call ratio is falling more rapidly now. The volume of put purchases has decreased dramatically, and the volume of call purchases is increasing accordingly. As long as these ratios are falling, it is bullish for the broader stock market.

The market scope has been decent. When the SPX was moving up I expected it to be more positive, but it didn’t. However, the Breadth Oscillators are still on buy signals, although only in a mildly overbought zone. A negative breadth of one or two days is going to generate sell signals from these oscillators.

There were more than 100 new highs on the NYSE one day this week, but then that number dropped. Hence, this indicator remains in a neutral position. If there are new highs over 100 on the NYSE for two consecutive days, that would be a buy signal. Similarly, if there are new lows above 100 for two consecutive days, it will be a sell signal.

The CBOE volatility index VIX VX00 fell to a new yearly low. In fact, it’s the lowest it’s been since January 2022 – just before the pandemic caused the sell-off market. However, before one jumps to the conclusion that such a low level of the VIX is bearish, remember that the VIX can remain low for a long time. This is merely another overbought situation and will not be worrisome until the VIX returns to “spiking” mode (down at least 3.0 points using closing prices in any 3-day or shorter time period. Benefit). Meanwhile, the “Spike Peak” buy signal has profitably ended, and the trend of the VIX buy signal is still in effect. The two circles on the attached VIX chart represent the beginning of the two most recent trends of the VIX buy signals.

The creation of volatility derivatives remains bullish in its outlook for the stock. The term structures of VIX futures and the CBOE volatility indices continue to slope upward, and VIX futures are trading at a nice premium to the VIX.

In short, we are maintaining a “core” bullish position, and we will trade other confirmed signals around it.

New Recommendation: Potential MVB Sell Signal

As noted in the market commentary above, the SPX has fallen below its +3σ “Modified Bollinger Bands”. This creates a “classic” MBB sell signal. But further confirmation is needed to generate a full MacMillan Volatility Band (MVB) sell signal. Specifically, in this case, SPX needs to trade at 4533 or lower.

If SPX trades at 4533 or lower, Then invest money and buy 1 SPY January (19th) And sell 1 SPY January (19th) at 20 points lower strike price.

If this position is taken, the MVB sell signal will aim for the lower -4σ band, and will be intercepted by a close above the +4σ band. Like all of our spread positions, it should be rolled (down) if the SPX trades below the strike.

New Put Recommendation: Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

GS GS’s weighted put-call ratio

Sell ​​signal is generated. The stock appears to be having trouble extending recent gains, but that alone is not enough to take a bearish stance. However, if it falls below the support at 330 and closes the gap there, a sell signal can be noted.

If GS closes below 329, Then buy 1 GS Jan (19th) 330 Put And sell 1 GS Jan (19th) 305 Put

GS: 342.38

GS options are not expensive, so this spread should cost around five or six points. If the position is taken, we will hold it as long as the GS weighted put-call ratio is at a sell signal.

further actions:

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

We are using a “standard” rolling procedure for our SPY spreads: In any vertical bullish or bearish spread, if the underlying hits the short strike, roll the entire spread. It will be rolled up in the case of a call-bull spread or rolled down in the case of a bear-put spread. Unless otherwise instructed, stick to the same finish and keep the same distance between strokes.

Long 3 XLE December (15th) 85 Put: As long as XLE XLE’s weighted put-call ratio remains on a sell signal, we will hold it.

long 1 ending spy

detective

Dec (1) 456 Call: The CBOE equity-only put-call ratio was bought in line with a buy signal. It has been rolled up several times. Now, December (29) roll out for 456 calls. Roll up the call if it gets at least 8 points in-the-money. We are stuck without stopping for now.

tall 3 es

es

December (15) 60 Call: We will maintain this position as long as the weighted put-call ratio chart for ES remains on a buy signal.

Long 4 XLP expires

xlp

December (1) 68 calls: Roll over December (29) 70 calls. Stoppage remains at 68.80.

Long 1 SPY Dec (8th) 457 Call: This situation was initially a long distance one. It was brought up from the 449 strike this week, when the SPY was trading at 457. Now, December (29) roll out to 457 calls. If the money reaches eight figures, continue to call. In short, this is our “core” bullish position.

long 5 avpt

AVPT

December (15) 7 calls: Trailing closing stop remains at 7.75.

long 2 technique

Technique

January (19) 60 calls: As long as the weighted put-call ratio is at a buy signal, we will hold it.

long 4 k.h.c.

KHC

January (19) 32.5 Call: As long as the weighted put-call ratio is at a buy signal, we will hold it.

long 2 iwm

iwm

January (19) 178 Call: This is our post-Thanksgiving seasonal situation. We will hold off without stopping, as this is a long seasonal period lasting through the first two trading days of 2024. Roll up if the call goes six points in-the-money (i.e., at 184).

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

Send questions to: [email protected].

Lawrence G. McMillan is Chairman of McMillan Analysis, a registered investment and commodity trading advisor. Macmillan may hold positions in the securities recommended in this report in both personal and client accounts. He is an experienced trader and money manager and author of the best-selling book, Options as strategic investments, www.optionstrategist.com

©Macmillan Analysis Corporation is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor and with the CFTC as a commodity trading advisor. The information contained in this newsletter has been carefully compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Officers or directors of Macmillan Analysis Corporation or accounts managed by such persons may have positions in the securities recommended in the Advice.

