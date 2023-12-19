opinion | Beware of Economists Who Won't Admit They Were Wrong

From an economic perspective, 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the best years ever – a year in which inflation came down surprisingly quickly without any visible costs, defying the predictions of many economists. Given that deflation would require years of high unemployment.

So far, at least, the public is unwilling to believe the good news or give the Biden administration any credit. But this column is not about the glaring gap between voter perceptions and reality. Instead it is about the unwillingness of some influential economists and officials to admit the fact that they got it wrong.

Why should we care? It’s not about scoring personal points – although I’m a big believer in accepting your past mistakes – it’s about how you learn, and that’s good for the soul too. I’m worried that by sticking to a view of the economy that has been proven wrong by recent events, we are more likely to mess it up, sending the economy into recession, as Turns out, we didn’t. And there is no need to control inflation.

How amazing has the economy been? As recently as March, the Federal Reserve committee that sets monetary policy projected that we would end the year with 4.5 percent unemployment and that the Fed’s preferred “core” measure of inflation was running at 3.6 percent. Last week, the same group forecast year-end unemployment at just 3.8 percent and core inflation at just 3.2 percent. But the news is actually even better, because that last number is inflation for the entire year; In the six months ending in October, core inflation was running at 2.5 percent, and most analysts believe that when November data comes out later this week, it will show inflation as low as about 2 percent , which is the Fed’s long-term goal. ,

Soft landing achieved.

How did we overcome this? The answer seems quite obvious. Economists who argued that 2021-22 inflation growth was “temporary,” driven by disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, appear to be right – but those disruptions were worse than anyone could have guessed. were larger and longer lasting, so “fleeting” came to mean years rather than months. What happened in 2023 was that the economy finally resolved its post-pandemic problems, for example, the supply chain issue and the mismatch between job opportunities and unemployed workers got resolved.

This is not a casual speculation. The combination of rising employment and falling inflation is exactly what you would expect in an economy with improving supply chains. When you look at the economy in detail, this is what you see: The fastest-growing sectors have had the biggest declines in inflation. And statistical models of inflation that include supply chain measures track inflation in recent years in a way that more traditional models do not.

But many economists who were wrongly pessimistic about inflation – most prominently Larry Summers, though he is not alone – have been unwilling to admit the obvious. Instead, they argue that the Fed, which began a rapid increase in interest rates in 2022, deserves credit for deflation.

The question is how will it work? The basic pessimistic argument was that the Fed needed to create a lot of unemployment to reduce inflation. As far as I can tell, the argument now is that by taking tightening action the Fed reassured people that inflation would go down, and this was a self-fulfilling prophecy.

As far as I can see, there is no evidence for this story. Although financial markets may pay close attention to the Fed’s announcements, producers and workers, who set prices and wages, do not; They make their decisions based on what they see around them.

There are some historical echoes here. About a decade ago, some economists and policymakers asserted that cutting government spending would actually increase employment by inducing higher investment; I mocked this approach as Belief in the Confidence Fairy, which turned out to be completely wrong. What we are seeing now can be called belief in the reliability fairy.

To be clear, I don’t blame the Fed for raising rates in the past. Last year we didn’t know the inflation story would turn out so well, and to be fair, raising rates hasn’t actually caused a recession, at least so far.

I am worried about the future. Overall, the same people who were wrongly pessimistic about deflation are now warning the Fed against cutting interest rates too soon. Why? Well, if you believe that any increase in inflation would be very hard to reverse, and also believe that the Fed’s perceived tightening was important in reducing inflation, then I think you can argue for the Fed’s stance on maintaining inflation. Are willing to take big risks of recession – fighting credibility. But neither belief is supported by evidence.

Has the war on inflation been finally won? No, but recession appears to be a bigger risk than resurgent inflation. And I worry that this risk will increase if policymakers listen to those who are reluctant to admit that they got the inflation story wrong and hold to the wrong theory about how we got inflation down.

Source: www.nytimes.com