November 15, 2023
Opinion: Award for Hong Kong Innovation Campaign


The word “innovative” is used so often that it might fail in conversation, but when applied to the Hong Kong-based start-up that won the 2023 Earthshot Prize last week for its eco-friendly lithium battery technology , then its meaning was understood. , GRST has become the first Chinese company to win this prestigious award. Britain’s Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize three years ago to find and then implement the most innovative solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges by 2030.

GRST’s water-based technology for manufacturing and recycling lithium-ion batteries was honored for providing “a path to even cleaner electric cars of the future.” Assembling conventional batteries is energy-intensive, requiring high temperatures and low humidity, and using binding chemicals made from fossil fuels. Traditional battery recycling produces toxic fumes.

The company, founded in 2015 and based in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, invented a process that avoids such problems, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40 percent for battery production and up to 80 percent for recycling.

One of five prizes awarded, the “Clean Our Air” prize, provides £1 million (HK$9.6 million) to help GRST expand its operations. The award underlines the strong progress made by Hong Kong in 2023, the year when nearly 900 technology companies decided to set up a foothold in the city.

The government has set up a Green Technology and Finance Development Committee to promote the city as a green tech hub. The central government has also announced measures to create a research cluster encompassing Hong Kong and its nearest neighbors in the Greater Bay Area Development Region.

Source: www.scmp.com

