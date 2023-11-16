Opinion: Asia overtakes US as center of cryptocurrency, blockchain innovation

The home of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry has been a topic of debate ever since the bull market faded and was replaced by a bearish one. The cryptocurrency industry has been and continues to be one of the most innovative developments of the 21st century. Amidst the technological advancements of the industry, countries and their regulators need to accelerate the development of frameworks that will allow the industry to flourish. Recent regulatory developments in Asia – particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore – combined with an abundance of developer talent and investment appetite have established the region as a global hub for blockchain.

The United States has historically been the global leader in innovation. The country’s innovation ecosystem was unmatched globally, but blockchain technology has bucked the trend.

In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent Coinbase an official warning, accusing it of violating federal securities laws over its unregistered securities offering. A few days later, the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission filed a complaint against Binance over unregistered securities trading.

Across the industry, there is a need for clarity regarding cryptocurrency regulation. This is largely because US government officials cannot decide for themselves how space should be regulated, leaving the major players in a constant state of confusion.

The changing regulatory landscape around cryptocurrencies has frustrated developers, who are unsure what to expect from regulators. A proposed bill in the US House of Representatives seeks to create a centralized record of all off-chain cryptocurrency transactions, where regulators can access all activity. This legislation could jeopardize the foundation on which cryptocurrencies were built. By sending these mixed and sometimes hostile signals, the US government is limiting the innovation ecosystem needed for the Web3 space to survive.

Following the latest regulatory moves from US lawmakers and officials, some Web3 leaders, cryptocurrency companies, and blockchain developers feel they have no choice but to set up operations elsewhere. As it stands, the US will miss out on being a leader in the blockchain field.

While the US has intensified its regulatory focus on the cryptocurrency sector, Asia and Europe have taken steps to establish their own frameworks. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) has been approved by the European Regulatory Authority. However, there is a significant obstacle preventing this framework from being implemented in the immediate future.

MiCA will be implemented in 27 European countries, but there is still work to be done by regulatory authorities and governments in each of these countries before it becomes a fully operational framework. Therefore, the MiCA framework’s goal of being implemented by mid-2024 may be out of reach.

Until the framework is fully in place, cryptocurrency and blockchain companies should exercise caution when setting up a base of operations within any European country.

Even with the addition of MiCA and Switzerland’s innovative leadership in Europe, it seems that Asia will be a key region for cryptocurrencies in the next bullish cycle. More blockchain companies in progressive regulatory markets like Switzerland are looking to establish in the former. The Web3 talent pool in Asia is deep, and it’s getting deeper as developers flee the US in search of a safer haven. According to a recent report from Electric Capital, the US has lost 2 percent market share per year in blockchain developers over the past five years. The second factor is the appetite for capital and investment. The report shows that tech investment in China, India and Southeast Asia reached US$103.9 billion last year, with seed-stage investments a focus point for investors. Seed-stage investments in Southeast Asia alone increased by 73 percent last year. Other reports put the value of Asia’s Web3 sector at trillions of dollars.

As far as the cryptocurrency landscape in Asia-Pacific is concerned, regulatory steps and clear guidelines have made the region one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency economies globally. For example, cryptocurrency firm Ripple recently secured an operating license in Singapore, allowing its subsidiary to operate without transaction limits. The results of these steps speak for themselves, with Ripple saying that 90 percent of the company’s business now comes from outside the US.

Coinbase has had a public dispute with the SEC. Despite being a company developed, deployed, and based in the US, Coinbase established an international exchange earlier this year and recently received a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Brian Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer of Coinbase Inc., speaks with Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, during the Singapore Fintech Festival in Singapore on November 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg Apart from Singapore, Hong Kong has also instituted licensing for cryptocurrency exchanges to operate in the city. This license will lead to an influx of retail traders from Hong Kong and other global jurisdictions, leading to the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem not only in Asia-Pacific but across the world.

As the US continues to signal to the cryptocurrency sector that it is not open for business, there is a growing option for blockchain developers to relocate operations to friendlier countries in Asia-Pacific. Their progressive approach has helped transform the region into one of the fastest-growing hubs for Web3 innovation, establishing Asian economies as global leaders in the blockchain industry.

Dominic Williams is Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation

