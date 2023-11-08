Opinion Are we finally ready for male contraception?

Writing for Gizmodo earlier this year, Ed Kara called the NES/T “the most promising option in this field in years”. He also quoted Dr Wang, who said men’s attitudes had evolved: “Things have changed a lot since we first started working on this. The men in this study really wanted to take responsibility.

Kirsten Vogelsong, a senior program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest global funders of contraceptive R&D, said it also requires creating new products and modifying existing methods to reach underserved populations. Needed. Vogelsong pointed out that in low- and middle-income countries, daily pills, a popular method among American women, may not be practical. So the method the foundation is working on with a biotech company is a pill that only needs to be taken monthly. It contains the same types of hormones as a daily pill, so the same set of side effects will apply.

Vogelsong said another hot spot for innovation is in injectables such as the Depo-Provera shot. “Injectables are not very popular in the US, but they are the No. 1 method used in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa for a number of reasons,” he said. “One reason for this is that women can use the injections without anyone knowing.” It’s discreet, so if you have a partner or community that doesn’t approve of birth control, you can still take it.

Vogelsong said the most popular injections last three months, and researchers are working on a six-month product with the next generation of injections, which they are calling microarray patches or microneedles. Vogelsong explained that instead of a long needle that injects the drug, the application would be “like a Band-Aid with lots of tiny, micro-sized projections that leave the drug in your skin even after the patch or bandage is removed. ” This will make application easier and less painful, and require less reliance on a health care provider because you can apply the patch yourself.

Unfortunately for my rapidly shrinking 41-year-old eggs, it’s doubtful that any of these innovations will reach the market in time to be useful to me. But I find it heartening that they may be useful to other women in the near future, and men seem more willing than ever to take an active role in controlling fertility.

Vogelsong told me she’s feeling optimistic. “I’ve been working in this field for 25 years, and so over the last three to five years, the amount of conversation about contraceptive research and development – ​​and the conversation about women’s health more broadly” has finally “broken the surface.” There have been, and now it’s actually being taken more seriously,” she said.

Source: www.nytimes.com