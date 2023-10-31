Opinion | Are obesity drugs worth it?

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The math seems simple enough: More than 40 percent of American adults have obesity, which increases their risk of expensive chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. The drug semaglutide, marketed under the name Ozempic for treating diabetes and Wegovy for treating obesity, reduces body weight. Semaglutide must, therefore, be cost-effective, because of all the medical costs saved from preventing later complications of obesity.

In fact, the calculation is much more complicated. A 2022 report by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review found that when used for nondiabetic patients with obesity for the purpose of weight loss, semaglutide does not meet the cost-effectiveness threshold. This must be considered as insurance companies and government health officials determine how to cover these pricey drugs.

To understand how ICER came to its conclusion, it’s important to distinguish a drug’s medical effectiveness from its potential cost savings. There is little debate that semaglutide works. A pivotal study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that after a little more than a year, randomized participants who received the once-a-week injection had a nearly 15 percent reduction in body weight, compared with 2.4 percent in the placebo group. This was equivalent to about a 28-pound difference between the two groups.

This remarkable result has rightfully made national news. The class of drugs that semaglutide belongs to, known as GLP-1 agonists, is also relatively safe. These medications have been used for years to treat diabetes, and while side effects such as nausea, diarrhea and fatigue are common, more serious complications are rare. As Steven Pearson, an internal medicine physician and ICER’s president, explained, the long track record of other GLP-1s “gives us a certain sense of confidence that there’s not a big risk.”

But none of that addresses whether semaglutide is priced right. And here is where it gets tricky.

ICER’s model looks at the expense of obesity complications, including the most costly, cardiovascular disease. The group estimates that people on semaglutide will have a 20 percent chance of adverse cardiovascular outcomes by age 65, less than the 28 percent for people managing obesity through lifestyle changes alone.

But the savings accrued from averting cardiovascular risks must be weighed against the cost of taking the drug for decades. And given that semaglutide currently costs more than $13,000 for a year’s worth of treatment, there’s no guarantee the drug comes out ahead.

“Losing weight reduces your risk significantly, but it isn’t a cure,” Pearson said. “It’s the classic population health effect of getting good health outcomes and having some cost offsets, but not enough to offset the cost of treating the entire population of people with obesity.”

Another issue is that even after weight loss with semaglutide, many patients will still have a high enough body mass index to have obesity. It’s unknown how reducing one’s weight to a lower level of obesity would affect their risk of cardiovascular disease, but it’s clear that the drug alone will not be able to bring patients to the same baseline as someone who is not overweight or have obesity.

As a result, ICER concludes that the price of semaglutide should be between $7,500 to $9,800 a year to be cost-effective for treating obesity. This requires a discount of 44 to 57 percent off the current annual price. Put another way, for patients who don’t also have diabetes, the long-term savings from using semaglutide as a weight loss drug do not justify its current cost.

I think ICER’s methodology is sound, though new data could change the equation. The report indirectly calculates the risk of cardiovascular disease by projecting a reduction in body mass index and improved glucose control and then extrapolating that data to estimate the risk of heart attacks and strokes. But Novo Nordisk, which manufactures semaglutide, suggested in a news release that there is a more direct correlation, though these findings have not yet been published in a scientific journal.

Such results would prompt ICER to update its model, as would any change in the drug’s prices. This could happen if semaglutide were chosen for Medicare drug price negotiations or if it were to face increased competition. At least 70 weight-loss drugs are currently in clinical trials, including an oral version of semaglutide that would certainly be popular with many consumers.

It’s important not to dismiss the potential of semaglutide and other GLP-1 drugs to transform the landscape of obesity treatment. And, crucially, ICER’s cost-effectiveness modeling does not account for those whose happiness, confidence and social lives might be improved with these medications.

But whether these factors should determine the cost of the drug or its insurance coverage is a major unsettled policy question. “We want to pay the drugmakers fairly for the health benefits,” Pearson said. “But do we also want to pay them for these broader social effects?” As demand for these weight-loss drugs surges, the Biden administration, through its oversight of federal Medicare and Medicaid, will soon have to decide.