Opinion An audience cannot deceive Trump

The witness stand in Justice Arthur Angoron’s courtroom at 60 Center St. in Lower Manhattan is a simple wood-paneled box at the edge of the bench. But for Donald Trump, who is being sued for fraudulently overvaluing his New York real estate properties, it could also be a cage of kryptonite.

While he was at it, as he was for most of the day Monday, the former president was deprived of his most effective superpower: his ability to speak without consequences, without factual basis, without shame and, often, without end.

That signature rumbling filibuster has inspired Mr. Trump in every venture in his life, from real estate to reality television to the US presidency. He relies on this to control the room, manipulate the crowd, and avoid addressing any topics he doesn’t want to. He says all this out loud and over and over again, and never answers the real question.

This doesn’t work in a court of law, where the judge is in charge, the rules of evidence are in effect and the witness has sworn to tell the whole truth. Justice Engoron illustrated this repeatedly during Mr. Trump’s testimony on Monday, deliberately deviating from questions asked by prosecutors to blunt his impact.

“This is not a political rally,” the judge said. “I don’t want editorialization. We will always be here.”

At another point, when Mr Trump was musing about Scotland’s oil reserves, the judge had plenty to say. “Irrelevant, irrelevant,” he said. “answer the question.”

Five words! That was all it took to silence Mr. Trump. Call it magic or the rules of civil procedure. The point is that every word you say matters in court, and they can even count against you if you’re not careful. This is a serious matter: people’s reputations, fortunes and even their lives are at risk. In particular, the Trump Organization could lose its ability to do business in New York, and Mr. Trump could face fines worth millions of dollars.

Despite spending countless hours in and around courtrooms during his unusually litigation-filled life, Mr. Trump still has not fully grasped this truth. Or, as with all the other rules that bind the rest of us, he thinks it doesn’t apply to him. On Monday he fought valiantly to control the story — claiming he was being treated unfairly, that his net worth is much higher than anyone realized, and the New York Attorney General who brought the fraud case. Letitia James is a “political hack.” Justice Angoron failed him at almost every turn, forcing him to respond or at least respond to direct questions from the state counsel.

But in the moments when he was able to take the stage, Mr. Trump couldn’t help himself as he compulsively admitted that he was involved in approving the fraudulent financial statements submitted to the banks — his lawyers, no doubt. Was hoping he wouldn’t say that. Justice Angoron is unlikely to forget those comments when delivering his judgment.

This mistake was made by Mr. Trump, whose excuse for not examining his company’s financial statements more closely in 2021 was that he was busy “keeping our country safe” as president. “To set the record straight, you were not president in 2021, correct?” the state counsel asked. Mr Trump admitted he was not.

Whatever the outcome of the trial (and the judge has already found that Trump assets were fraudulently overvalued), even this hint of accountability – “answer the question” – is a country that It comes as a breath of fresh air to those who have endured the past eight years of Mr Trump’s consequence-free romp through American government and society.

Outside the courtroom, Mr Trump’s lawyers appeared nervous at their inability to help or manage their philandering client. “The only thing they want is facts that are bad for Trump,” Alina Habba, a lawyer, told the gathered media.

well yes. Litigation works this way: The state makes its best case using facts and arguments that are “bad” for the defendant, while the defendant’s attorneys do their best to poke holes in that case.

At one point, Mr Trump called the trial “stupid” because, he claimed, there were no victims involved. They think it’s okay to break New York financial laws if the banks don’t complain. In his mind, he is the sole victim, the perennial minefield of a ruthless Democratic establishment.

Instead of constantly complaining, Mr. Trump might consider using this test as practice. In the coming months, he faces four more trials — and unlike New York City, the charges are not civil. If he thinks being fined millions of dollars or being barred from doing business is unfair, wait until he finds out what it feels like to be a convicted felon.

Source: www.nytimes.com