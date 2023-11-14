The co-founders of leading DeFi options protocol Opyn have announced their departure from the company and the crypto industry.

The decision comes in the wake of charges filed against Opin by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in September.

Opin co-founders announce departure from crypto

Opin co-founders CEO Zubin Koticha and Alexis Gauba recently announced their departure from the crypto world. “Following the regulatory action against Opin, Alexis and I are leaving crypto,” Koticha said in a post on X.

Hey crypto twitter, it’s been a while This is a tough one… Following regulatory action against Opin, @alexisgauba And I’ve decided that we’re leaving crypto. It’s really emotional for me and Alexis. – Zubin Koticha (@snarkyzk) 14 November 2023

Koticha expressed his disappointment and surprise at the events, saying, “We spent the last six years working on incredible things that would never have been possible at TradFi – pioneering work in the areas of structured products and derivatives. We thought we would be in crypto for the rest of our lives. But, unfortunately and unexpectedly, this is the end of the road.”

Andrew Lyon, previously Vice President of Nomura and specializing in VIX and structured volatility trading, is set to take over as the new CEO of Opin. Koticha described Leon as an “absolute baller,” similar to an MIT-engineered Wall Street derivatives trader, a DeFi algorithmic market maker, and the third co-founder. As such, Leon’s diverse expertise makes him a strong leader for Opin’s next chapter.

Coticha also hinted at exciting developments under Lyon’s leadership, but left details to be revealed later. He ended his announcement with a teaser about his and Gauba’s next venture, and promised to share details soon.

CFTC fines Opin $250,000 for regulatory violations

The CFTC filed and settled charges against Opin and two other DeFi entities for multiple violations in September. These include registration failures, non-adherence to customer identification programs and offering leveraged and margin retail commodity transactions in digital assets without proper authorisation.

Following the charges, Opin was fined $250,000 and ordered to cease violating the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC rules.

California-based Opin is known for its innovative blockchain-based digital asset protocol. It developed a derivative token called OSQTH, which tracks the price of Ether square measure relative to the USDC stablecoin.

However, the CFTC found that these tokens were, in fact, swaps and leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions that should have been offered only on a registered exchange in accordance with the Commodity Exchange Act and agency rules.

source: cryptopotato.com