Ophthalmic devices market size is estimated to grow by US$12.28 billion

NEWARK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the ophthalmic equipment market will grow from US$7.28 billion in 2022 to US$12.28 billion by 2032. The market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of optical diseases such as glaucoma. Cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and vitreo-retinal disorders. It is also increasing due to technological advancements in ophthalmic surgical and diagnostic equipment that are required for these targeted applications.

Report Coverage Details

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 US$7.28 billion Market size in 2032 US$12.28 billion CAGR 5.37% Number of pages in report 238 segments covered product application drivers Increase in the number of people with eye disorders opportunity Increasing number of clinics for eye care

Main information about ophthalmic equipment market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.67% during the projection period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. This is due to the rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing incidence of eye problems like glaucoma and increasing knowledge of patients about it. This expansion is attributed to Alcon, Inc. Such key market participants are expanding their outsourcing efforts for ophthalmology products. Furthermore, a major growth factor for developing countries such as China and India is the increasing public knowledge about advanced corrective eye treatments.

The ophthalmoscope segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.33% during the projected period in the ophthalmic devices market.

The ophthalmoscope segment in the ophthalmic devices market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.33%. Diseases include CMV retinitis, papilledema, glaucoma, AMD, and diabetic retinopathy, which are diagnosed with an ophthalmoscope. The market is expected to witness favorable growth as a result of increasing incidence of various diseases and increasing need for prompt and accurate diagnosis.

During the projected period, the refractive disorders segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.61% in the ophthalmic devices market.

During the forecast period, the refractive disorders segment of the ophthalmic devices market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.61%. Globally, more than 2.2 billion individuals suffer from near or farsightedness. Ophthalmic instruments like phoropter and retinoscope are highly chosen to treat such diseases and correct refractive errors. The primary focus of leading market players is on the introduction of advanced ophthalmic diagnostic and treatment devices in response to the demands of the growing patient population.

market dynamics

Drivers: Increase in the number of people with eye disorders

The ophthalmic devices market is growing due to the increasing number of individuals suffering from diabetic retinopathy, myopia, macular degeneration, cataract and other eye problems. Initiatives at regional and national levels have led to significant market expansion. The greater number of accurate diagnoses produced by these ophthalmic instruments increases the market demand for these products. The growing awareness of the importance of vision care has coincided with an increase in demand for these items. Sales of ophthalmic devices have increased significantly, partly due to aesthetic and cosmetic reasons.

Opportunities: Increasing number of eye care clinics

Because more ophthalmology clinics are opening and because medical examinations are becoming more common, the market for ophthalmic devices is growing significantly. Furthermore, as more people learn about the benefits of getting these examinations done, the number of people with these problems decreases and the use of ophthalmic devices increases, both of which significantly contribute to the growth of the market. The market is expanding due to the increase in super-specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other facilities that enable extended use of these ophthalmic devices. It is estimated that the market will benefit significantly from each of these factors over the anticipated period.

Some of the major players operating in the ophthalmic devices market are:

• Alcon Vision LLC

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

• Zimmer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd.

• Topcon Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

• Essilor International SA

• Haag-Strait group

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Nidec Company Limited

Major segments covered in the market:

By Product:

• Fundus cameras

• Autorefractor and keratometer.

• Tonometer

• phoropters

• Optical Biometry System

• lensmeter

• Specular microscope

• Optical coherence tomography scanners

• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System

• Wavefront aberrometer

• Corneal topography system

• Peripheral/Visual Field Analyst

• ophthalmoscope

• slit lamp

• Retinoscope

By Application:

• Vitreo retinal disorders

• Refractive disorders

• cataracts

• Eye disease

by region

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

