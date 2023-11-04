OpenSea Pro launches on Polygon – this is why it’s a big step forward

Users can choose between Ethereum and Polygon as their preferred chain on the updated dashboard.

OpenSea was the largest NFT marketplace in terms of NFT sales numbers.

In a major effort towards cross-chain compatibility, popular NFT marketplace OpenSea Pro announces its launch on Polygon [MATIC] Network, according to November 2nd post. Users will now be able to buy, deposit, withdraw, and list NFTs on one of the largest NFT aggregators from the Polygon network.

See more

1/ OpenSea Pro is now live @0xpolygon, When Multichain? Now. OpenSea Pro has become the preferred destination to buy, sell and list NFTs across markets and blockchains! Find your favorite collection on Ethereum and Polygon 👉 pic.twitter.com/OYPbwNf7EJ – OpenSea Pro (@openseapro) 2 November 2023

New features for OpenSea customers

AMB Crypto checked out OpenSea’s dashboard and spotted the feature that allows consumers to choose between Ethereum [ETH] And Polygon as his favorite series. The UX allowed seamless switching between the two and even simultaneous access to both.

OpenSea also announced the implementation of a bridge and swap feature. The new functionality, powered by the Socket Interoperability Protocol, will help users achieve two objectives. They will not only be able to connect tokens to other chains, but also exchange them across different chains in a single transaction.

Is this a good move?

Polygon’s turn comes after Binance’s [BNB] NFT marketplace stopped listing Polygon NFTs on its platform. The drastic move was attributed to efforts to “streamline the product offering” in the market.

However, OpenSea Pro’s strategy may be a well-intentioned one and is borne out by the recent performance of Polygon NFTs. According to a report from Messari, the average weekly NFT trading volume increased from 131% QoQ increase in the third quarter to the previous quarter.

The battle continues between NFT marketplaces

Only time will tell whether OpenSea’s bet on Polygon will yield good returns. Recall that OpenSea Pro was launched to cater to professional NFT traders, as a response to the growing popularity of Blur. [BLUR],

According to the Dune dashboard, at the time of writing, OpenSea was the largest NFT marketplace in terms of sales numbers. OpenSea enjoyed 48% market share, followed by Blur at 40%. OpenSea Pro took third place with 8.2%.

However, due to its service to professional traders, Blur was the market leader in terms of sales volume. It had a whopping 67% share.

Source: ambcrypto.com