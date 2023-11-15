OpenSea NFT marketplace: Users report multiple phishing campaigns

It appears that the famous NFT marketplace, OpenSea, is the target of multiple email phishing campaigns reported by users.

At the same time, the platform has warned that this is not a hacker attack.

NFT Marketplace OpenSea and Reporting of Email Phishing Campaigns

on x, Users are going wild in reporting various email phishing campaigns targeting the famous NFT marketplace, OpenSea,

especially, scam spotterX account of has reported phishing campaigns targeting both OpenSea’s developers and customers to its 11 thousand followers.

Be aware, there have been some email phishing campaigns targeting OpenSea users and developers recently, including:

– Fake developer account risk warning

– fake offer pic.twitter.com/cLpoZijFLO — Scam Finder Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) 13 November 2023

Basically, some NFT marketplace users said they were targeted by receiving emails from “fake OpenSea.” containing malicious links,

Not only this, there are people who also reported that the email was a phishing attempt.Received this on an email dedicated to their OpenSea API (Application Programming Interface) key.

NFT platform OpenSea responds, says it’s not a hacking attack

As the crypto community also manifests itself on other social media like X and Reddit, OpenSea has also taken action against the phishing campaign in question,

There is no hack. Don’t click on links you don’t trust. – OpenSea (@opensea) 13 November 2023

Basically, just two days ago, OpenSea wanted to reassure its users that this is Not the target of any hacking attack.

Not only this, the popular NFT marketplace urged users not to click on any link that they do not trust.

recently, open sea has been in the news for its organizational transformation who has seen the market laying off an unspecified number of employees, reportedly news discussion broke out Within the crypto community, not only about market strategy but also about Current State of NFT,

Crypto Sector and Phishing Attacks

This is from OpenSea, There is another phishing campaign from the crypto sectorFeaturing NFT Thieves.

In fact, only in September, Vitalik Buterin’s X AccountCo-founder of Ethereum, the agreement was made and used by hackers To promote fake NFT commemorative coins. By providing a link to a phishing website, the attack was successful Defrauding victims by obtaining approximately $700,000 in crypto and NFTs.

Not only that, in June 2023, the Roblox metaverse was targeted by crypto phishing people using NFT drain, leading to the theft of millions of dollars.

Apart from the NFT sector, phishing campaigns also target crypto-wallets and crypto-wallet hardware.

in March, trezor Alerted its users to crypto fraud through phishing attack, basically, The attackers were able to trick investors into entering their recovery seed phrase into a fake Trezor site,

Related Posts More from the author

Source: en.cryptonomist.ch