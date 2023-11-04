OpenSea layoffs could affect 50% of NFT marketplace staff

Leading non-fungible token (NFT) platform OpenSea is set for another round of layoffs, company CEO Devin Finzer posted on X, as reported. decrypt, The news outlet said the latest mass layoffs could affect up to 50% of OpenSea’s workforce.

Just a dozen employees left?

In July last year, OpenSea cut its jobs by about 20%, leaving it with 230 employees. After this latest round, at least 100 employees may remain.

According to a spokesperson, the platform will proceed with “a flatter organizational approach”. Affected staff members will receive six months of health care, four months of severance pay and an accelerated timetable for equity implications.

NFT Marketplace Preparing for OpenSea 2.0

The layoffs come against the backdrop of the planned revamped market launch of OpenSea 2.0. Users can trade and collect NFTs on it, including Bored Apes and Pudgy Penguins. Finzer posted:

We’re building a new foundation so we can innovate faster and we’ll have some experiences to share with you soon. We will change the way we work – moving to a smaller team with direct engagement with users.

The difference between OpenSea and OpenSea 2.0 is not clear. No details have been shared regarding the platform’s rollout timeline or planned product offerings.

The rise and fall of niche

OpenSea was a highly successful NFT marketplace during the boom in 2021 and the first half of 2022, regularly recording billions of dollars in monthly trading volume for NFTs over that period. In January 2022, OpenSea raised $300 million for its Series C round co-led by Coatue and Paradigm at a valuation of $13.3 billion.

Crypto prices began to decline in the middle of last year, bringing with them the NFT market. OpenSea also began considering clawing back creator royalties, which was a small portion of secondary market sales that would be returned to the NFT creator.

How low can NFTs go?

In August this year, the lowest prices of major NFTs from famous collectibles dropped by more than a quarter of their value. The minimum value of an NFT is the lowest price at which one can sell it. Prices of lesser-known NFTs have also fallen.

Source: www.banklesstimes.com