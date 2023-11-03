OpenSea launches Pro version on Polygon with cross-chain support

In a significant move aimed at increasing the accessibility and convenience of non-fungible token (NFT) trading, OpenSea has announced its integration with the Polygon Network.

This integration enables OpenSea Pro users to seamlessly navigate both the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, an important step towards simplifying the multi-chain experience for NFT enthusiasts.

OpenSea Pro simplifies cross-chain navigation

In a thread on X, OpenSea Pro announced that the leading NFT aggregator is now available on Polygon, simplifying cross-chain navigation. One of the standout features of this integration is the ability to link tokens between chains and easily swap them within a streamlined process.

1/ OpenSea Pro is now live @0xpolygon, When Multichain? Now. OpenSea Pro has become the preferred destination to buy, sell and list NFTs across markets and blockchains! Find your favorite collection on Ethereum and Polygon 👉 pic.twitter.com/OYPbwNf7EJ – OpenSea Pro (@openseapro) 2 November 2023

OpenSea Pro’s collaboration with the cross-chain interoperability protocol Socket is key in driving this new efficiency. Users can now switch between Ethereum and Polygon, exploring the diverse NFT offerings available on both networks without the hassle of extensive transactions and conversions.

Notably, OpenSea Pro’s move to integrate with Polygon comes as Binance NFTs recently discontinued its support for the Polygon network. Binance NFT justified this decision by saying that it was made “after careful consideration and evaluation” and emphasized its commitment to providing the best possible NFT experience for its users.

Therefore, the extension of OpenSea Pro to Polygon presents an option for NFT enthusiasts looking for a seamless cross-chain experience.

OpenSea Pro paves the way for a multi-chain Web3 future

In its announcement, OpenSea Pro expressed its view, saying,

“The future of Web3 is multichain…and we’re taking the first steps to accelerate that vision by aggregating popular NFT marketplaces on Polygon – with more to come.”

OpenSea Pro’s integration with Polygon reflects its vision of a multi-chain future for Web3. By aggregating well-known NFT marketplaces on the Polygon network, OpenSea Pro is preparing itself to incorporate more blockchains in the near future.

In addition to the Polygon integration, OpenSea Pro recently launched Private Sales, allowing users to create private listings for specific wallet addresses without platform fees.

These listings can be customized using cross-collection bundles, allowing users to group multiple NFTs into one listing. It also offers comprehensive support for ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens, providing users with flexibility and choice in their private selling efforts.

According to the crypto market insights and analytics platform, OpenSea Pro’s continued commitment to enhancing the NFT trading experience, coupled with its expansion into the Polygon network, has solidified its position as the leading NFT marketplace based on the number of active traders over a 30-day period. Strengthens the position. Crypto Rank.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com