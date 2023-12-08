According to data from DappRadar, the OKX NFT marketplace achieved 32% dominance in the NFT sector, surpassing OpenSea in trading volume.

In a blog post on December 7, 2023, DappRadar gathered the top marketplaces for trading digital collectibles that allocated the most liquidity in November 2023. According to the data, Blur Marketplace was ranked the top platform, controlling 35% share. NFT trading volume and generation of $345 million in trades in November 2023.

Top NFT Trading Platforms by Volume | Source: Daparadar

OKX NFT, a digital marketplace operated by OKX crypto exchange, appeared to be the second largest NFT platform in the last month, surpassing OpenSea in trading volume. According to DappRadar, OKX NFTs achieved “a substantial 32% dominance in the NFT sector,” overtaking OpenSea, which currently holds 10% market share in terms of trading volume.

Nevertheless, DappRadar blockchain analyst Sarah Gheorghelas says that OpenSea remains the top platform in terms of user base with over 190,000 registered accounts as of November 2023. He also suggested that OKX was successful in its efforts thanks to its bet on the unique offerings of Bitcoin ordinals artifacts.

However, it remains to be seen whether OKEx will be able to retain its title, as Bitcoin Core developers are planning to get rid of staking, essentially eliminating Bitcoin ordinals and BRC-20 tokens.

As Crypto.news reported, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashzer hopes to phase out BRC-20 tokens and Bitcoin-based NFTs with a set of upgrades because these products are spamming the network, causing excessive amounts of Data is being stored. On blockchain.

Bitcoin ordinals are non-fungible tokens that enable data to be written on the Satoshi, the smallest division of Bitcoin. Since its launch in January 2023, the protocol has seen a minting trend, with thousands of Bitcoins being mined on the network. This has led to congestion and increased transaction fees, which peaked in April and May 2023.

Source: crypto.news