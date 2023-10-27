OpenSea in October: NFT sales will reach new low in 2023

Data from the Dune Analytics dashboard showed that monthly sales volume on OpenSea has declined since March and has continued to decline over the past seven months.

So far this month, sales volume of Ethereum-minted NFTs on OpenSea has totaled $49 million. This represents a 51% decline from the $74 million sales volume recorded in September and a 92% decline from the $659 million registered in January. Similarly, Polygon-based NFTs experienced a decrease in patronage from OpenSea users, following the record-breaking sales volume of $109.12 million recorded in February.

Total sales volume so far this month is $2.7 million, down 40% from the $4.5 million recorded in September, according to data from Dune Analytics. To complete transactions on OpenSea, gas fees are paid in Ether, the native currency of the Ethereum network. This has decreased since May, due to less activity on the network. On May 5, the average transaction fee paid to complete a transaction on Ethereum was 142 GWEI. However, as of press time, it stood at 21.1. headtopics.com

Surprisingly, Polygon-minted NFTs have seen an increase in the number of users participating in at least one trade since the beginning of the month. Additionally, a 15% month-on-month increase was recorded for Polygon NFTs sold on OpenSea. But the market has recorded a 30% decline for Ethereum NFTs. However, OpenSea leads other NFT marketplaces in terms of the number of traders in the last 30 days. According to DappRadar, a total of 186,000 traders completed NFT transactions on OpenSea last month. Blur has only seen 27,000 traders. Abiodun is a full-time journalist working with AMBCrypto.

