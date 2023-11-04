OpenSea has cut its workforce by 50% in preparation for 2.0

OpenSea, one of the leading NFT marketplaces in the growing world of blockchain-based digital collectibles, has confirmed significant organizational and operational changes that include laying off approximately 50% of its workforce.

According to OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer, the move is part of a strategic shift towards a more agile and innovative approach to its marketplace.

opensea 2.0

Finzer posted a series of tweets On November 3, the upcoming launch of “OpenSea 2.0” was announced and it was reported that the company would have to cut a significant portion of its workforce to remain competitive in the emerging market.

Finzer said OpenSea was launched in 2017 and played an important role in driving the NFT market forward. He said the platform continues to be a leader in this field; However, it needs major changes to remain competitive.

Finzer elaborated on the company’s restructuring decision, saying:

“We’ve also heard your feedback loud and clear: At times, OpenSea feels like a follower, not a leader. And this is not who we want to be. We want to move forward with speed, quality and conviction to make more meaningful bets.

The company’s strategy to move toward “OpenSea 2.0” involves a complete reimagining of its product with a focus on enhancing the underlying technology, reliability, speed, quality, and user experience.

The restructuring also included adopting a flat organizational structure and a smaller team with direct engagement with users.

retrenchment

Finzer expressed gratitude for the contributions made by the fired employees and emphasized that their departures were not a reflection of their abilities.

He also said that OpenSea is committed to supporting its existing products and will publicly test OpenSea 2.0 – remaining agile and attentive to community feedback.

An OpenSea spokesperson told media outlets that affected employees will receive a generous severance package, including four months of salary, six months of health care and mental health services, and an accelerated equity vesting program.

OpenSea had previously laid off about 20% of its workforce in July 2022. At the time, the company cited challenging market conditions and macroeconomic instability as reasons for the cuts.

Despite these challenges, OpenSea remains a major player in the NFT sector, with a large user base and a commitment to adapting to a rapidly changing market. The company’s pursuit of “OpenSea 2.0” reflects its determination to regain its leadership position in the NFT market.

