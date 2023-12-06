Openness and charity erupt among arts and technology players at Miami Arts Week – Cryptosaurus

Art Basel in Miami Beach is known for its VIP lists. Nightclubs such as LIV at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel feature ultra-exclusive lounges that operate opposite the fair’s own VIP lounge. Yet something unusual is going on in the art tech world during this year’s Miami Art Week: an outbreak of openness and generosity.

The Tezos blockchain community and Arcual, a platform that promises resale royalties and provenance tracking for physical artworks, are both taking a different approach to Miami this year. It is worth considering how a more liberal, open and community-based ethos might be rooted in the structure of Web3 technology, with its emphasis on distributed knowledge and data bases.

Both Arcual and Tezos are built on blockchain technology and have worked hard to be accepted by the traditional art world. Within the past year, both have done installations within Art Basel tents: Tezos in Miami last year and Arcual in Basel.

Scavenger Hunt and Free Show

However, this year, Trilitech, the London hub of the Tezos ecosystem, is working with Refraction Festival to organize an augmented reality (AR) scavenger hunt on South Beach, featuring seven works of art. From December 6 to 8, the community is also hosting Tezos @ South Beach, featuring exhibitions, panels, and demonstrations at the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach hotel, as well as an NFT sale, from which a portion of the proceeds will be donated to . The Trevor Project. Being done. American non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young LGBTQ people. The events are free and open to the public, although capacity is limited so arrive early.

More donations at Art Basel

While philanthropies and their resulting tax deductions have long been a part of the art world, they do not typically feature at art fairs. Arcual, which is working to automate payment flows and provenance standards for physical art works in the art world, will launch a new online sales platform that will automatically include donation pledges. The Miami Foundation and their Collective Impact Fund and the International Committee of the Red Cross will receive a portion of the sales price of works available on the platform between November 27 and December 10.

With all payment flows in Arcual, there is no need to manage this donation or rely on a middleman. It automatically and automatically goes to charity.

