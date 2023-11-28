November 28, 2023
Opening the Mixed Bag: An In-depth Look at Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)


FY 2023 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been an interesting one, as the company has worked through a complex landscape of wins and setbacks. With revenues of $12.3 billion in fiscal year ’23, up 5% year-over-year, ADI has demonstrated its strong market position and resilience amid fluctuating economic conditions. However, the year also saw some challenges, such as industrial revenues, a significant decline in total revenues, and ongoing customer inventory overhang. Additionally, projected revenues of $2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2024, plus or minus $100 million, indicate potential challenges ahead. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of ADI’s annual performance, exploring its strategic moves, its growth prospects and overall financial health in the context of a volatile year.

November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023

