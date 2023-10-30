Opening Statement before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

Good afternoon. I am pleased to be here with Senior Deputy Governor Caroline Rogers to discuss our recent policy announcement and the Bank of Canada. monetary policy report,

Last week, we maintained our policy interest rate at 5%.

We kept our policy rate steady because monetary policy is working to calm the economy and reduce price pressures, and we want to give it time to do its job. But further moderation in inflation is likely to be slow and inflationary risks have increased.

Before I answer your questions, let me give you some economic and financial context for the decision.

Since the last time we were here with you, Canada’s economy has slowed, and data shows demand and supply are now approaching balance. We are now seeing clear evidence that higher interest rates are reducing spending and relieving price pressures. The economy has entered a period of weak growth, with growth averaging around 1% over the past year. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to remain below 1% for the next several quarters before picking up in late 2024 and rising to 2½% in 2025.

With excess supply expected in the economy this year and growth expected to remain weak over the next few quarters, we think there is more relief from inflation in the pipeline. We expect inflation in Canada to gradually decline and return to our 2% target in 2025. But we are concerned that high energy prices and the persistence of underlying inflation are slowing progress.

The effect of high interest rates on inflation is most evident in the prices of durable goods such as furniture and appliances, which people often buy on credit. These effects also extend to many semi-durable goods – a category that includes things like clothing and shoes – as well as many services excluding shelter. Inflation in these categories is now generally running at or below 2%. Grocery price increases, although still up about 6%, have also moderated and are expected to decline further.

However, several factors are standing in the way of inflation coming down. Higher global energy prices are driving up prices at the pump. And this is pushing headline inflation back up. The lack of structural supply in our housing market is driving up prices for shelter. Furthermore, near-term inflation expectations and wage growth remain high, and corporate pricing behavior is only slowly normalizing.

Since we will be discussing housing in more depth today, I want to provide some additional details now. Rising interest rates have cooled housing demand. Since February 2022, housing resales have declined 33% and home prices have declined nearly 10%. But shelter price inflation has soared, running above 6%. Structural pressures in our housing market are slowing the return of inflation to target. Shelter price inflation has become more widespread, with rents and other housing expenses rising, plus mortgage interest costs continuing to rise, which is related to increases in our policy rate. We look forward to discussing these housing dynamics with you in more depth.

The combined effect of all these pressures on inflation is that we now expect inflation to be around three and a half% by the middle of next year. As excess supply increases in the economy, inflation should ease in 2024 and reach 2% in 2025.

Overall, inflation risks have increased since July. The forecast we issued last week has inflation at a higher level than we expected last summer. Furthermore, rising global tensions, particularly the wars in Israel and Gaza, increase the risk that energy prices could rise and supply chains could be disrupted again, leading to increased inflation around the world.

With clear evidence that monetary policy is working, my colleagues on the Bank’s Governing Council and I decided last week that we should remain patient and keep the policy rate at 5%. However, to be confident that our policy rates are high enough to get inflation back to 2%, we need to see further easing in our measures of core inflation. We will continue to assess whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to restore price stability, and we will monitor risks closely.

Our decision last week reflects our best efforts to balance the risks of more and less strictness. We don’t want to cool the economy any more than necessary. But we don’t want Canadians to have to live with high inflation and we can’t let high inflation dominate the economy. If inflation pressures persist, we stand ready to raise our policy rates further to restore price stability.

In short, we have made great progress in reducing inflation, but we are not there yet, and we need to continue on this path. When price stability is restored, the economy will work better for everyone.

With that summary, I would be happy to take your questions and begin our discussion.

