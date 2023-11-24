Opening Ceremony of the 11th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hosted by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, organized by the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, organized by the Shenzhen Industrial Design Profession Association (SIDA), the 11th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair ( “Fair”) started on the afternoon of November 23 in Hall 2 of the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. World Design Organization President Thomas Garvey, COMAC overseas expert Ren He, and other guests and government leaders from relevant fields attended the fair.

With the theme of “Design Reboot: Symbiosis”, the Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair 2023 will be held for four days from November 23 to 26. Focusing on intelligent transportation, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other cutting-edge design and technology, the fair focuses on the three dimensions of “design empowering industry, design empowering cities and design empowering social sustainability”. We implement the way of combining the main site and Nanshan, Futian, Qianhai and Shenzhen Bay super headquarters, which integrates global and Shenzhen facilities and the best practical achievements of industrial design empowering the high-quality development of the industry. Displays perfectly.

With an area of ​​15,000 square meters, our fair covers seven exhibition sections, including “National Industrial Design Section”, “New Design × New Commerce Section”, “New Consumption Trend Section”, “Famous Brand Section”, “Shenzhen Design” are included. Center Section”, “CMF Trend Section”, “Global Creative Design Exploration Section”, “Inspiration Camp”, “International Design Forum Section”, and invite more than 300 innovative design institutions from around the world to participate, and large Exhibit on scale and more. More than 6,000 pieces of design masterpieces from 30 countries and regions such as the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Denmark, Turkey. During this fair, more than 30 activities will be organized, including Global Design Value Summit, Design Awards activities, Industrial Design Eastern, Western, Northern Guangdong series events, Innovate to Infinity – Seminar by Indiegogo, Brilliance in the Future Award Ceremony, Design Forum, New Product Launch. As Engine With innovation as the design and inspiration, global high-quality innovation forces will be gathered, actively promote the deep integration of innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain and talent chain, and promote Shenzhen to higher Solid support will be provided to give. -Quality development of new industrialization.

The exhibition continues to combine online and offline styles, using modern information technology tools such as 5G, VR/AR, Big Data. By implementing a multi-level online exhibition combining online and offline scenarios such as cloud display, cloud interaction and cloud negotiation, this fair creates a multi-level and cutting-edge online exhibition, which reshapes the method of displaying scenarios, Improves service, create a 24-hour, cross-space platform with online and offline channels.

Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair has been successfully held for ten years, exploring and making efforts in a comprehensive manner in many areas such as talents, funds, industrial policies, international cooperation, design education, top-notch international design concepts and products. Has been brought. Shenzhen,Construct. Batch after batch of emerging design teams have established and developed in Shenzhen, significantly increasing the development level of design in Shenzhen and its international influence. This has led to industrial innovation and development, leading to a range of innovative products. “Shenzhen Design” has effectively promoted high-quality economic and social development, improved the quality of life for citizens, and enhanced the efficient governance of the green city. It has become an international platform leading in innovation, future-oriented design and integration of design and industry. Following in the footsteps of “Shenzhen Speed” and “Shenzhen Quality”, “Shenzhen Design” has emerged as a new urban brand.

Shenzhen, a modern and vibrant international metropolis full of charm, dynamism, vitality and innovation, has so far housed nearly 22,000 industrial design institutes, more than 700 high-tech industrial design enterprises and more than 150,000 industrial designers and practitioners. , 14 national level industrial design centres, 123 provincial level industrial design centers and 102 municipal level industrial design centers have been established. The number of industrial design centers in Shenzhen ranks first in the country, and it was awarded the country’s first batch of service-oriented manufacturing demonstration cities in industrial design. Since 2012, Shenzhen enterprises and designers have won a total of 2,360 iF Design Awards and 1,524 Red Dot Design Awards, reaching a record high for 12 consecutive years, promoting the high-level, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry. Provides strong support for giving. and to create a world-leading and important center of advanced manufacturing. Shenzhen’s economic and social development is moving into a new stage with the help of industrial design.

Design inspires innovation, innovation creates value. Industrial design is a creative activity that communicates science and technology with art, coordinates humanities with engineering, and combines demand with production, which is perfectly suited to Shenzhen’s innovative and creative environment and development needs. Fits from. Relying on the advantages of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area construction, Shenzhen will accelerate the construction of an innovative industrial design system based on “design + research and development + services”. It actively makes use of the supporting and guiding role of industrial design in industrial innovation and development, paving the way for new patterns of innovation and development in Guangdong and providing strong support for the high-quality development of the real economy. It fully displays the unique charm of Shenzhen as a “city of design”, highlighting the design power of Chinese modernization, of which Shenzhen is at the forefront.

Source: www.bing.com