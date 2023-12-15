Opendoor co-founder Eric Wu is stepping down to return to his startup roots

Opendoor co-founder Eric Wu is resigning from the real estate tech company, according to an SEC filing.

In a statement, Wu said: “After ten years, I feel called to return to my startup roots and build again. I am humbled by this accomplishment and grateful to all my colleagues who helped shape the product, the culture and the company.

Wu will remain an advisor to the company and the board. Also during this time at Opendoor, he was an active investor. According to Crunchbase, Wu has invested in dozens of companies, including Airtable, Scribe, Roofstock, and the now-defunct Zeus Living.

The executive was gradually reducing his executive responsibilities at nine-year-old Opendoor. Last December, Wu announced he was stepping down from his role as CEO to serve as president of Opendoor’s marketplace.

The company, like many other companies operating in the real estate sector, has faced some challenges as mortgage interest rates have risen to almost 8% – making it harder for people to buy homes.

In November 2022, Opendoor announced it was laying off approximately 550 people, or 18% of the company, across all operations.

At the time, Wu said his company was operating in “one of the most challenging real estate markets in 40 years.”

Opendoor went public in late December 2020 after completing its planned merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II, a SPAC headed by investor Chamath Palihapitiya. This came after the company had raised about $1.3 billion in equity funding and about $3 billion in debt financing. Investors include General Atlantic, SoftBank Vision Fund, NEA, Norwest Venture Partners, GV, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, SV Angel and Fifth Wall Ventures, among others.

Founders include Wu and Keith Rabois, general partner of Founders Fund.

It’s been a week of founder departures. On Thursday, TechCrunch reported that Credit Karma co-founder Nicole Mustard will be resigning from the company after more than 16 years. Jack Altman also announced that he would be stepping down from Lattice, a software startup he founded in 2015. Altman told Business Insider that he wanted to “return to the early stages of building a company.”

Want more fintech news delivered to your inbox? Sign up for Interchange here.

Got a news tip or insider information about a topic we covered? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach me at [email protected]. Or you can drop us a note at [email protected]. Happy to honor requests for anonymity.

Source: www.bing.com